Fighters Retirement

There have been quite a few retirements lately in the octagon. My question is which retirement send-off has hit you the hardest in the feels?
For me, the Cowboy retirement was particularly emotional but still, when the crowd started singing as Zombie left the octagon for the last time has to take the cake!
