Fighters Retirement

There have been quite a few retirements lately in the octagon. My question is which retirement send-off has hit you the hardest in the feels?

For me, the Cowboy retirement was particularly emotional but still, when the crowd started singing as Zombie left the octagon for the last time has to take the cake!
 
A lot of retirements make me sad because it's usually well after the fighter obviously can't hang anymore. Beyond that, what are they going to do next? Coaching, podcast, crypto, influencer boxing, etc?
 
None, because there is a 90% chance they will return in two years.

Robbies retirement was pretty cool. Perfect way to go out, even seeing the man shed tears.
 
