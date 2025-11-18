Dagestanaev
1. Diego Lopez is Brazilian. If he looks and his name seems Mexican, guess what, he is not.
2. Colby Covington is American actually. Not noble Englishman. Maybe noble, but not English.
3. Shavkat Rahmaninov is Kazakh. He is not Russian. He is the new Genghis Khan with Sakuraba face transplant.
And he will be the New WW champ.
4. Valentina Shevchenko is Kyrgyz. He is neither Ukrainian, nor Russian. She should play Sonya Blade once she retires. In all Kinds of movies.
5. Ion Cutelaba is actually Romanian national+citizenship, even from Moldova. Not transnistrian.
Get it right and write, next time.
Oh, right, all of them train in America so they should represent USA! USA!
Except for Bryce Mitchell I think.
