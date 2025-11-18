Fighters' real nationality

Dagestanaev

Dagestanaev

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Oct 20, 2025
Messages
418
Reaction score
635
1. Diego Lopez is Brazilian. If he looks and his name seems Mexican, guess what, he is not.

1763449616975.png

2. Colby Covington is American actually. Not noble Englishman. Maybe noble, but not English.

1763449692513.jpeg

3. Shavkat Rahmaninov is Kazakh. He is not Russian. He is the new Genghis Khan with Sakuraba face transplant.
And he will be the New WW champ.


1763449752111.jpeg

4. Valentina Shevchenko is Kyrgyz. He is neither Ukrainian, nor Russian. She should play Sonya Blade once she retires. In all Kinds of movies.


1763449800753.jpeg
5. Ion Cutelaba is actually Romanian national+citizenship, even from Moldova. Not transnistrian.

1763449840985.jpeg


Get it right and write, next time.

Oh, right, all of them train in America so they should represent USA! USA!
Except for Bryce Mitchell I think.
 
Fedor was born in Ukraine but known as a Russian
Denis Siver was born in Russia but known as a German
Michael Bisping was born in Cyprus but known as an Englishman
Brian Stann was born in Japan but known as an American.
 
BEATDOWNS said:
Fedor was born in Ukraine but known as a Russian
Denis Siver was born in Russia but known as a German
Michael Bisping was born in Cyprus but known as an Englishman
Brian Stann was born in Japan but known as an American.
Click to expand...
And he is forced (or not) to support Russia. Or maybe he is ethnically Russian, don't know
 
They should list ethnicity, birthplace, and nationality
 
BEATDOWNS said:
Fedor was born in Ukraine but known as a Russian
Denis Siver was born in Russia but known as a German
Michael Bisping was born in Cyprus but known as an Englishman
Brian Stann was born in Japan but known as an American.
Click to expand...
Was his parents in the military? I am pretty sure if you live on an army base in another country, and have a kid while there, that kid is still considered born in the US.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
Bradley Pickett talks coaching versus fighting, Nathaniel Wood next fight, Lone'er Kavanaugh, English fighters (Lerone, Leon), MMA's changed landscape
Replies
1
Views
197
blunttruth
B

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,027
Messages
58,477,395
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top