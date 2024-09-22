Fighters going “shhhh” to the crowd with their index finger

I hate that shitMoreover, I don’t even know what it’s supposed to meanWhat’s the point in shushing the crowd that cheers loudly when you win?Anyways, I think it’s stupid af - probably not as stupid as doing a backflip off of the top of the cage, using your thumb as a knife blade across your neck or acting like you have the belt on and you’re the champ by moving your arms and hands across your waist as fast as you can like a dorkBut I hate the shushing the most! Stopit!