Fighters going “shhhh” to the crowd with their index finger

I hate that shit
Moreover, I don’t even know what it’s supposed to mean
What’s the point in shushing the crowd that cheers loudly when you win?

Anyways, I think it’s stupid af - probably not as stupid as doing a backflip off of the top of the cage, using your thumb as a knife blade across your neck or acting like you have the belt on and you’re the champ by moving your arms and hands across your waist as fast as you can like a dork

But I hate the shushing the most! Stop 🛑 ✋ it!
 
I had this guy threaten me weirdly pretty recently by holding his fist out at me with his knuckles vertical, except he kept his thumb extended upward. Really strange how he smiled at me too. I thought I had just done something really cool, so I don't know why he'd be angry at me. No idea what he meant by that.
 
I do it to my son after every 1 v 1 in Basketball, live rolls at Jiu-Jitsu/Wrastlin' practice, Swiming laps & Pickleball.
He hates that shit and cries worse than a Sherdoggy🤫

P.S. I'm 45yo and he's 11yo, so I gotta get my wins in before he claims "I was never that good at..."
 
They’re not shushing anyone they’re mocking a stunned crowd that goes weirdly quiet usually after you quickly finish their home town favorite


