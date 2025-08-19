  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Fighters from the last Generation fought differently, particularly in their response to takedowns (The fear of losing rounds on your back)

This new anti wrestling culture where the only valid response to being taken down is trying to get back up has really effected fights and not in a good way. No one even attempts to utilize a guard anymore simply because it may cost them the round…when they are already on their backs losing the round anyway.

It’s like…Anderson vs Chael was similar to Dricus vs Khamzat…but also a different fight, Anderson was actually able to defend himself pretty well and eventually find the finish because Chael got too comfortable in the guard. A closed guard would definitely have helped Dricus in that situation.
They are completely avoiding half of the sport as if this is an actual wrestling match when the guard CAN be used as an offensive weapon, we know that to be objective truth and have seen it many times.
It can also get you kod with GNP if your opponent can stand up over you…but then that also gives you the space to get up.

Just an observation, this sport is WAY different then it was 12-15 years ago when really that doesn’t seem that long ago and it feels more like a culture change and view of the judges instead of actual martial arts being used with a purpose. Winning the round CANT be everything especially when that strategy is actually costing you.
 
Has anyone else noticed this? Were way more wrestling oriented and top heavy, avoiding being on your back more then ever before.
I don’t feel like that’s necessary.
How many fights do we need to see where a dude is just struggling to try and get up while getting kneed in the back? It ain’t just Khamzat go watch Colby vs Jorge lol same thing
 
Giving the guard player up kicks and also being more generous on scorecards to the fighter on bottom for landing elbows and things like that would imo improve the sport a lot. Right now there is almost no reason to stay in guard because you’re basically guaranteed to lose the round. Most fighters have good basic closed guard submission defense so trying to setup an armbar or triangle or sweep is unreliable especially when the striking tools on bottom are also very limited. If you’re going to lose a round 10-9 for being in guard you might as well just attempt to get out and if you get stuck in side control or half guard or whatever you still just likely are losing a 10-9 round. So it’s better to just try to get up right away and avoid that altogether

Upkicks would allow the guard player to have some more threats but also give the top player opportunity to pass. Scoring with elbows from the bottom of the top player isn’t doing much should also count for something. If they are doing more damage with elbows from the bottom and keeping you in closed guard, I think in a way that should be also considered control
 
If they are doing more damage with elbows from the bottom and keeping you in closed guard, I think in a way that should be also considered control
Indeed.

When Shara Bullet fought Oleksiejczuk, he got taken down and did so much damage with elbows from the bottom his opponent was forced to cover up and bury himself in Shara's guard, and could not advance at all. Shara was actually winning from the bottom. It is a viable strategy but not that many do it.

1) it caused multiple cuts, so if you do survive, this has increased your chances of either a doctor stoppage, or at least making it harder for them to see, influences judges

2) Stopped the opponent from advancing, basically turtling them in the guard.

3) Scoring points.

4) Worst case scenario, it delays the inevitable, and hey if you can manage to run the clock and survive, do that shit.
 
This is the fault of bad judging. A lot of bad decisions happened because these people couldn't understand that a fighter on the bottom can attack and gave rounds to the fighter who got the TD but did nothing. Fighters and their coaches adapted their strategies to get up as fast as possible. Now the UFC banned upkicks so it's even worse to be on your back.

There is a subtle game of impressing the judges in mma, a margin of subjectivity.
 
I wonder what would happen if: the guard player got control time scored for closed/open guard; the person on top got control time scored if they were mounted, on back, on side, knee-on-belly, or north south; nobody got control time scored for a half-guard.

I agree with OP and wished the scoring encouraged an offensive guard.
 
I wonder what would happen if: the guard player got control time scored for closed/open guard; the person on top got control time scored if they were mounted, on back, on side, knee-on-belly, or north south; nobody got control time scored for a half-guard.

I agree with OP and wished the scoring encouraged an offensive guard.
Cool idea. There will probably be some AI thing in the future to look for this stuff.
 
This is the fault of bad judging. A lot of bad decisions happened because these people couldn't understand that a fighter on the bottom can attack and gave rounds to the fighter who got the TD but did nothing. Fighters and their coaches adapted their strategies to get up as fast as possible. Now the UFC banned upkicks so it's even worse to be on your back.

There is a subtle game of impressing the judges in mma, a margin of subjectivity.
Remember Jardine vs Mousasi in Strikeforce? In my eyes, that was an all-time best example of what you're talking about.

Mousasi dominated Keith on the feet and completely butchered Jardine's face with elbows off of his back, but the fight was still scored as a majority draw because Jardine's takedowns and "top control" was valued highly enough that two of the judges actually scored one of the three rounds in his favor, on top of Mousasi having had a point taken for an illegal upkick in the 1st round.

0vBHMF3.jpeg



WekaiuI.png


Note the 2 out of 9 ground strikes landed by Jardine.

Ps. I fucking hate the fact that upkicks are illegal. The first rule change I would make if I had the chance would be to exempt upkicks from the "no kicks to the head of a downed opponent" rule. Such a garbage restriction that makes no sense.
 
