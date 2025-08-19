Fighters from the last Generation fought differently, particularly in their response to takedowns (The fear of losing rounds on your back)

This new anti wrestling culture where the only valid response to being taken down is trying to get back up has really effected fights and not in a good way. No one even attempts to utilize a guard anymore simply because it may cost them the round…when they are already on their backs losing the round anyway.



It’s like…Anderson vs Chael was similar to Dricus vs Khamzat…but also a different fight, Anderson was actually able to defend himself pretty well and eventually find the finish because Chael got too comfortable in the guard. A closed guard would definitely have helped Dricus in that situation.

They are completely avoiding half of the sport as if this is an actual wrestling match when the guard CAN be used as an offensive weapon, we know that to be objective truth and have seen it many times.

It can also get you kod with GNP if your opponent can stand up over you…but then that also gives you the space to get up.



Just an observation, this sport is WAY different then it was 12-15 years ago when really that doesn’t seem that long ago and it feels more like a culture change and view of the judges instead of actual martial arts being used with a purpose. Winning the round CANT be everything especially when that strategy is actually costing you.