Fighter with unexpected good grappling/bjj skills

I have Pettis, Conor, and Ortega in mind
Ortega? Hasn't he always been known for having great BJJ?
For sure -- his wrestling seems to have come a long way since his losses to Dillashaw and SterlingCorey Sandhagen.
Everyone blaming him for L'n'P against font, but his Wrestling really surprises me here.
He is already a pretty diverse striker with a lot of switches, and adding that wrestle element make his game really complete.
He showed hints of an evolving wrestling skill against Yadong, but against font his takedowns are amazing.
Diego is primarily a bjj guy. It’s impressive he’s found so much success with his hands recentlyI’d say Diego Lopes, he almost subbed Evloev on short notice so many times