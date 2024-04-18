Fighter with unexpected good grappling/bjj skills

Corey Sandhagen.

Everyone blaming him for L'n'P against font, but his Wrestling really surprises me here.
He is already a pretty diverse striker with a lot of switches, and adding that wrestle element make his game really complete.
He showed hints of an evolving wrestling skill against Yadong, but against font his takedowns are amazing.
 
Tim Kennedy, Anthony Hernandez, Andre Muniz
 
Hazuki Ryo said:
I have Pettis, Conor, and Ortega in mind
PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA said:
For sure -- his wrestling seems to have come a long way since his losses to Dillashaw and Sterling
 
I’d say Diego Lopes, he almost subbed Evloev on short notice so many times
 
Can't think of many at the top of my head except for Aldo. Besides the excellent TDD he did have good grappling / bjj when he ever used it. To be fair, Chito's grappling is dogshit but Aldo held him in a body triangle for almost a whole round. And he's only been subbed once.
 
