Fighter with highest and quickest finish rate?

I’m gonna say it’s Misha Cirkunov.

Seriously, just go and take a look at that guy’s record for a moment, 16 of his 24 fights end in the first round and a dozen of them in less that 2 minutes.

Only 2 decisions.

Does anyone have less fight time in that many fights?
 
