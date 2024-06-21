Fighter with highest and quickest finish rate?

Koro_11
I’m gonna say it’s Misha Cirkunov.
Seriously, just go and take a look at that guy’s record for a moment, 16 of his 24 fights end in the first round and a dozen of them in less that 2 minutes.
Only 2 decisions.
Does anyone have less fight time in that many fights?
