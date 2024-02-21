Fighter with damaged leg in R1 who managed to overcome and win the fight ?

If OP had seen this fight he would have never considered posting this thread.Lawler vs Manhoef
Cejudo vs Moraes too. Marlon landed 9 or 10 devastating low kicks in rd 1 & cpl more to start rd 2.Off the top of my head Cejudo got his nerve kicked by DJ in the first round of their rematch that his ankle rolling all over the place but he managed to get the close decision.
Meh, Lawler did not really overcome the fight, he landed a lucky punchIf OP had seen this fight he would have never considered posting this thread.
According only to Cecil Peoplesmachida beat shogun
"Every punch is thrown to knock your opponent out, so any punch that lands, was intended to land, therefore a lucky punch is non-existent."
Manhoef came in hands down, head up... There was nothing lucky about that punch.