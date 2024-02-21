Fighter with damaged leg in R1 who managed to overcome and win the fight ?

Jean-MMA

Jean-MMA

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Sep 22, 2016
Messages
2,116
Reaction score
4,067
I have the impression that as soon we see a fighter in R1 with leg compromised (calf kicks or leg kicks) ,with good oignon on calf, almost always lose the fight at the end ?
 
Can't remember if it was the 1st round but Ankalaevs leg was giving out on him against Jan and Jan couldn't take advantage and still lost
 
Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2

and maybe
Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje
 
sdpdude9 said:
Off the top of my head Cejudo got his nerve kicked by DJ in the first round of their rematch that his ankle rolling all over the place but he managed to get the close decision.
Click to expand...
Cejudo vs Moraes too. Marlon landed 9 or 10 devastating low kicks in rd 1 & cpl more to start rd 2.
 
Jean-MMA said:
Meh, Lawler did not really overcome the fight, he landed a lucky punch
Click to expand...
tumblr_mm9xl2Urid1sq1a4no3_400.gif


Manhoef came in hands down, head up... There was nothing lucky about that punch.
 
Didn’t Ankalaev salvage a draw against Jan? He shouldn’t have been in that position in the first place but has a tendency to fight like an idiot.. not a win but a relatively recent one
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,138
Messages
55,123,615
Members
174,622
Latest member
sascha91

Share this page

Back
Top