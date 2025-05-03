Fighter Removed: Brad Tavares

Dude had like 25 UFC fights and never won a bonus. He wasn't an exciting fighter. Good luck to him though.
 
yeah fam KC or PFL can have 'em wi nuh need decisions in slaps all dem subconcussive blows be mad dangerous entertainin' af tho iono maybe Anthony Smith shuld sign 'em to di feeder league
 
this guy looked so decent against dricus, it's crazy how a top fighter can fight down to his opponents level sometimes
 
"Tavares faced Gerald Meerschaert on April 5, 2025 at UFC on ESPN 65. Via unanimous decision, Tavares won his 16th middleweight bout, which ties the record with Michael Bisping for most wins in UFC middleweight history."

"On May 3, 2025, it was reported that Tavares was removed from the UFC roster."

Bisping was like get him out buddy <28>
But yeah you would figure after 25 UFC fights you would at LEAST pickup a couple bonuses, probably why they cut him yet kept GM3 despite him winning the fight because at least GM3 usually goes for the finish win or lose.
 
But yeah you would figure after 25 UFC fights you would at LEAST pickup a couple bonuses, probably why they cut him yet kept GM3 despite him winning the fight because at least GM3 usually goes for the finish win or lose.
25 fights in the UFC? Well that explains it. He was too expensive to keep around and not worth keeping around as the dude is a decision machine and not a draw.
 
Highlight of career: tko over Baroni, tko over Jotko, ud over Nate, ud over Leites?

Respect for long ass career.
 
LOL, I chuckled at first, but legit think you could be right with some luck on his side.
p.s. Name a legit exciting moment you remember from his career. I can't and have probably seen 20 or so of his fights. He's been matched up with people that looked like it would have been an exciting fight, but the only ones I remember were stinkers. The only "moments" I can think of are people t/koing him, so I'm not counting that.
 
Hold on a second, that's not true.






He had 26 fights.



*edit* For real though, I liked him. He was a solid meat and potatoes guy and it's not just that he was pretty damn good, all things considered, it was the length of time that he was that good. He first entered the rankings January 2014 and exited the rankings for the last time, I think, around Nov/Dec 2022. Sure, you're not gonna get huge finishes (he only had 2 wins by finish in the UFC) but he did still bring it to his opponents while keeping sharp and composed. Respect to the guy
 
*edit* For real though, I liked him. He was a solid meat and potatoes guy and it's not just that he was pretty damn good, all things considered, it was the length of time that he was that good. You're not gonna get huge finishes (he only had 2 wins by finish in the UFC) but he did still bring it to his opponents while keeping sharp and composed. Respect to the guy
Tavares should just retire after this post, this is the highpoint of his appreciation. Apt and accurate.
 
