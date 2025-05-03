WoozyFailGuy
Mel Gibson's Attorney
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Oct 17, 2009
- Messages
- 11,691
- Reaction score
- 24,794
You're looking possibly at your next PFL Middleweight Champion
"Tavares faced Gerald Meerschaert on April 5, 2025 at UFC on ESPN 65. Via unanimous decision, Tavares won his 16th middleweight bout, which ties the record with Michael Bisping for most wins in UFC middleweight history."
"On May 3, 2025, it was reported that Tavares was removed from the UFC roster."
Bisping was like get him out buddy
But yeah you would figure after 25 UFC fights you would at LEAST pickup a couple bonuses, probably why they cut him yet kept GM3 despite him winning the fight because at least GM3 usually goes for the finish win or lose.
25 fights in the UFC? Well that explains it. He was too expensive to keep around and not worth keeping around as the dude is a decision machine and not a draw.
A mindboggling statisticDude had like 25 UFC fights and never won a bonus. He wasn't an exciting fighter. Good luck to him though.
You're looking possibly at your next PFL Middleweight Champion
LOL, I chuckled at first, but legit think you could be right with some luck on his side.
Hold on a second, that's not true.Dude had like 25 UFC fights and never won a bonus. He wasn't an exciting fighter. Good luck to him though.
Tavares should just retire after this post, this is the highpoint of his appreciation. Apt and accurate.Hold on a second, that's not true.
He had 26 fights.
*edit* For real though, I liked him. He was a solid meat and potatoes guy and it's not just that he was pretty damn good, all things considered, it was the length of time that he was that good. You're not gonna get huge finishes (he only had 2 wins by finish in the UFC) but he did still bring it to his opponents while keeping sharp and composed. Respect to the guy
Fucking up that piece of shit Baroni with a headkick and some knees on the way to a finish and hobbling less of a piece of shit but fresh off his eyefuck victory Weidman.p.s. Name a legit exciting moment you remember from his career. I can't and have probably seen 20 or so of his fights. He's been matched up with people that looked like it would have been an exciting fight, but the only ones I remember were stinkers. The only "moments" I can think of are people t/koing him, so I'm not counting that.
I'm pretty sure he was the rankings entry fight for Romero, Whittaker, Izzy, and DDP.Damn, sad to see Tavares get no respect around here.
Dude was willing to fight anyone and was always a game opponent.