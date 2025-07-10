Fight Rewatch Rob VS Izzy 2

Round 1 Izzy chews Robs legs with leg kicks and Rob slips when Izzy uppercuts him, Rob goes for a few takedowns but Izzy stuffs them
10-9 Izzy

Round 2 Rob starts to find his Rhythm tagging Izzy by blitzing him with boxing Rob gets a takedown finally, Izzy gets up to his feet but gets clinched against the cage, Izzy breaks the clinch, Izzy continues to chew Robs legs, Whittaker lands a leg kick of his own and counties to blitz Izzy, Izzy throws a few more kicks but nothing lands.

10-9 Robert Whittaker

1-1 overall

Round 3 Izzy starts kicking again Rob continues to find success blitzing Izzy with punches, Rob rushes in and both him and Izzy land, Rob seems to be slowing down a little bit he goes for a takedown but it’s stuffed and Izzy knees him in the clinch, Izzy continues to fight on the outside blasting kicks, he goes for a head kick on Rob, but Rob takes Izzy down and takes his back, Izzy is back on the feet but Rob maintains Izzy in the clinch, Izzy breaks the clinch, Izzy lands a heavy leg kick, Rob is definitely gassing a little bit as he looks up at the clock. Izzy lands a few more shots but nothing crazy

10-9 Izzy

Overall 2-1 Izzy

Round 4

Izzy opens with more leg kicks, Rob gets a takedown gets Izzy’s back tried to sync in a standing RNC, Rob lands a nice body shot, izzy starts to pressure Rob more against the cage throwing more kicks, Rob throws more punches at Izzy, Rob ties up Izzy in the clinch, Rob throws a nice punch at Izzy, bloke a head kick

10-9 Whittaker

2-2 overall

Round 5

Izzy pressures Rob against the fence and lands a body kick, Whittaker snaps Izzy’s head back with a punch, Rob goes for another takedown but it’s defended, Rob gets eye poked , more bias commentary saying Rob hasn’t had success, Rob shoots on Izzy gets the takedown, Izzy once again ends with his back taken in the clinch, Rob lands a nice left hook on Izzy, who Rob lands some nice jabs, Izzy lands a leg kick, Rob goes for another takedown but doesn’t get it, Rob lands some strikes on Izzy from the clinch tries to get Izzy down again but doesn’t get it

10-9 Robert Whittaker

Overall 3-2 Robert Whittaker 48-47

I scored rounds 2 4 and 5 for Rob not really a robbery but a close fight, Rob barley edged this fight in my opinion and I say that has a big Rob fan

this fight showed why it wasn’t that crazy for someone like Sean Strickland to beat Izzy as you have to add pressure and box

Izzy is also super lucky that Khamzat was a WW at the time because if Izzy ran into Khamzat then it would have been Izzy getting submitted

Other notes

Dr Joe Rogan chimes in texting DC that he thinks Izzy broke his hand

Commentary is very bias and the stats seem very misleading you have Bisping stumbling over his words saying Izzy is up every round, DC kinda says the same but says it’s very close
 
From memory I didn't think Rob did enough to win. Felt he fought to not get knocked out and was just happy enough to go the distance.
 
Will rewatch. I don’t remember thinking it was robbery or anything. I just remember it being close. Bobby’s only losses at MW are to Izzy, DDP, and Hazmat. What a stud.
 
JayTeeM said:
From memory I didn't think Rob did enough to win. Felt he fought to not get knocked out and was just happy enough to go the distance.
Rob definitely landed way more strikes than Adesanya in their rematch. But all of them were jabs. This is one of those fights where under Pride rules you'd know exactly who won. But under boxing's 10 point system it's split on places like MMA Decisions.
 
That’s quite a farfetched take, it was a boring fight but it wasn’t close or controversial at all.


Whit got dropped like a sack of potatoes early, then proceeded to go into survival mode and hump Izzy’s leg with ineffective wrestling and zero damage. It was an embarrassing performance on his end.


These revisionist Whit fans get a little outlandish. I read another thread saying the Khamzat fight was a fluke as if he wasn’t getting ragdolled like a white belt throughout that whole fight.
 
Fact Checker said:
That’s quite a farfetched take, it was a boring fight but it wasn’t close or controversial at all.


Whit got dropped like a sack of potatoes early, then proceeded to go into survival mode and hump Izzy’s leg with ineffective wrestling and zero damage. It was an embarrassing performance on his end.


These revisionist Whit fans get a little outlandish. I read another thread saying the Khamzat fight was a fluke as if he wasn’t getting ragdolled like a white belt throughout that whole fight.
Are you too lazy to type his name?
 
Fact Checker said:
That’s quite a farfetched take, it was a boring fight but it wasn’t close or controversial at all.


Whit got dropped like a sack of potatoes early, then proceeded to go into survival mode and hump Izzy’s leg with ineffective wrestling and zero damage. It was an embarrassing performance on his end.


These revisionist Whit fans get a little outlandish. I read another thread saying the Khamzat fight was a fluke as if he wasn’t getting ragdolled like a white belt throughout that whole fight.
yeah i too thought he lost clearly, his fans always make it so he won though. I thought he lost the till fight aswell.
 
