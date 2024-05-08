Fight Recommendations For Outstanding Grappling Exchanges?

markantony20
Hey folks I’m home alone for once and I got UFC Fight Pass.
I was wondering if anyone has any fight recommendations for stellar fights between grapplers? BJJ, Sambo, Wrestling, whatever style.
The one that springs to mind is Armen v Gamrot which I watched again and it’s just as high level as i remember it.
Anyone got any suggestions for fights with great grappling exchanges?
Here’s a cat pic for your time
