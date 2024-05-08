Fight Recommendations For Outstanding Grappling Exchanges?

Cesar was never my friend.
Hey folks I’m home alone for once and I got UFC Fight Pass.

I was wondering if anyone has any fight recommendations for stellar fights between grapplers? BJJ, Sambo, Wrestling, whatever style.

The one that springs to mind is Armen v Gamrot which I watched again and it’s just as high level as i remember it.

Anyone got any suggestions for fights with great grappling exchanges?

Here’s a cat pic for your time

OldBoy91 said:
I'll recommend the fight I always do.

Demian Maia vs Jason Mcdonald. UFC 87.

Fantastic back and forth grappling exchanges, sun attempts from each guy, fantastic fight.
Thanks for the suggestion! I always liked Maia his neck crank sub over Rick Story was one of the most brutal thing I’ve ever seen.
 
Nog vs herring 1
Nog vs hendo 2

Both guys showed heart resisting nogs constant attacks
 
Thanks for the suggestion! I always liked Maia his neck crank sub over Rick Story was one of the most brutal thing I’ve ever seen.
It's a great fight. MacDonald (autocorrect not getting me this time) actually has Maia in trouble a bunch of times, which is weird to see in a Maia fight.

And yeah, the blood squirting out of Story's nose due to sheer pressure is nasty.
 
