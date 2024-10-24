Fight Pass question

Any of you who has fight pass knows that if you can replay the event as soon as it over or does it take a while to be in the library of events?

Asking because 308 is in the middle of the afternoon here and I'll be out.

So if I can watch it as soon as I get home, as it were live, I might get fight pass for a month.
 
You can pause the streaming and go back and forth while the event still is happening and after it's finished. I usually miss part or the prelims and catch up while the event is happening, skipping the walkouts/ breaks between rounds. If I go out I watch the other day without spoiling myself.
My fight pass is the international one (brazil)
 
