Fight Pass question

Ozze
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jul 6, 2014
- Messages
- 11,173
- Reaction score
- 5,876
Any of you who has fight pass knows that if you can replay the event as soon as it over or does it take a while to be in the library of events?
Asking because 308 is in the middle of the afternoon here and I'll be out.
So if I can watch it as soon as I get home, as it were live, I might get fight pass for a month.
Asking because 308 is in the middle of the afternoon here and I'll be out.
So if I can watch it as soon as I get home, as it were live, I might get fight pass for a month.