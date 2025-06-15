Fight of the night always goes to main events

Trabaho
How was Usman Buckely better than Ange Loosa - Philip Rowe. They give the award to mame their top guys happy and hype their performances. Totally unrealistc. Main card and main event always gets prefered.
UFC Atlanta Highlight Video: Philip Rowe Rallies Against Ange Loosa
Philip Rowe showed plenty of heart by putting away Ange Loosa in the third round of a fight in which he was trailing on the scorecards.
www.sherdog.com