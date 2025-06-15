Fight of the night always goes to main events

Trabaho

Trabaho

How was Usman Buckely better than Ange Loosa - Philip Rowe. They give the award to mame their top guys happy and hype their performances. Totally unrealistc. Main card and main event always gets prefered.

UFC Atlanta Highlight Video: Philip Rowe Rallies Against Ange Loosa

Philip Rowe showed plenty of heart by putting away Ange Loosa in the third round of a fight in which he was trailing on the scorecards.
Yea, I agree the bonuses should go to the lesser known fighters granted their fights were indeed bonus material. The mains and co mains are already making good money.
 
Yeah, that was debatable, but like you said, it's the main event with two of the bigger names in the sport at the moment.

But they should be able to give out more bonuses imo.

Tonight's card had some fucking bangers on it.
 
I honestly thought the rose fight was better than usman's.
 
This was 3x more entertaining than the main event. Usman Buckley was solid and average. This was back and forth.

 
Bonuses should be voted on my Sherdoggers only we know who deserves them
they can decide for themsevles. But they use them to hype up their big names and main events. It´s unlogical. Also to motivate their starts and hyping up statistics how many bonuses someone got. It should be who had the best fight, the best performance. No politics, who did it best. Usman Buckley was not FOTN, it´s easy to tell. Did you watch the card ?
 
