Fight fiction: how do you think Ilia vs Islam @ 155 would've turn out?

Ilia struggles to enter the distance, Islam fights lengthy and connects several kicks. Accepts the center of the octagon avoiding the walls.

The only exchanges happen when Ilia finds an opening, and Islam quickly retreats backwards throwing.

Ilia barely lands some body shots, Islam connects some forearms and such while back pedaling but his kicks start hurting.



Once Ilia's leg starts to suffer, Islam goes for the takedown. Mainly control time. Ilia gets overpowered and his muscles give up, so Islam goes for some GnP.



We are in round 3, Topuria needs a KO or winning the last three. He hunts Islam to the wall. Islam enters and forces the clinch.

Ilia is slick with some knees and body shots, but Islam is able to execute a judo trip.



Ilia's grappling is excellent, but Islam tires him and takes him into deep waters.



I lia gets subbed in RD 3 or RD 4 after getting rocked on the feet .

Dominant victory for Islam, both dudes do great in an amazing fight.