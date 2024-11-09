! Fight Alert ! HW MMA Shortly

GiganticMeat
Merge/delete later, there's a PBP (in Worldwide MMA) but HW MMA is relatively sparse and figure not everyone might know about this event.
"Free" on Prime Video if you got it.
We got Rodtang first. Then Reug Reug vs Malykhin.
Think any of these two fight Ngannou?
