! Fight Alert ! HW MMA Shortly

GiganticMeat

GiganticMeat

Giganticus Meaticus, Shookologist, PhD
@Green
Joined
Oct 13, 2022
Messages
1,392
Reaction score
2,324
Merge/delete later, there's a PBP (in Worldwide MMA) but HW MMA is relatively sparse and figure not everyone might know about this event.

"Free" on Prime Video if you got it.

We got Rodtang first. Then Reug Reug vs Malykhin.

Think any of these two fight Ngannou?
 
GiganticMeat said:
Merge/delete later, there's a PBP (in Worldwide MMA) but HW MMA is relatively sparse and figure not everyone might know about this event.

"Free" on Prime Video if you got it.

We got Rodtang first. Then Reug Reug vs Malykhin.

Think any of these two fight Ngannou?
Click to expand...

Thanks dude, ONE really need sto step it's advertising game up had no fucking idea this card was even on 😭
 
MEAN357 said:
Thanks dude, ONE really need sto step it's advertising game up had no fucking idea this card was even on 😭
Click to expand...
Haha... I saw it from lurking the other forums recently, jonesing for a fight.

Starting now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
We are one fight away from the unified HW world title
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
spinup
S
650lb Sumo
If Jones - Miocic goes ahead, how long is it since there was a more illegitimate HW title fight?
2 3
Replies
53
Views
2K
BowserJr
BowserJr
Captain Herb
Jon Jones is trying to Conor the HW division
2 3
Replies
53
Views
2K
BigOlJeet
BigOlJeet

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,795
Messages
56,479,439
Members
175,247
Latest member
Someguy79

Share this page

Back
Top