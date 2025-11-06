lsa
Yes.... the Soccer organization has now created a peace prize..
The international football federation FIFA has established a peace prize, several media outlets report. According to the federation, the “FIFA Peace Prize” will be awarded to “recognize outstanding efforts for peace”.
The first prize winner will be announced in Washington on December 5 in connection with the draw for next year’s World Cup.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has a close relationship with US President Donald Trump, Many therefore speculate that Trump will be the first recipient of the “FIFA Peace Prize”.
When the AP reporter asked Infantino if Trump will be awarded the prize, the football boss replied:
– You’ll see on December 5."
Google translate via Omni.se
This timeline is freaky
