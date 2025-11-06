  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

International FIFA Peace prize

Yes.... the Soccer organization has now created a peace prize..

The international football federation FIFA has established a peace prize, several media outlets report. According to the federation, the “FIFA Peace Prize” will be awarded to “recognize outstanding efforts for peace”.

The first prize winner will be announced in Washington on December 5 in connection with the draw for next year’s World Cup.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has a close relationship with US President Donald Trump, Many therefore speculate that Trump will be the first recipient of the “FIFA Peace Prize”.

When the AP reporter asked Infantino if Trump will be awarded the prize, the football boss replied:

– You’ll see on December 5."
Google translate via Omni.se

This timeline is freaky
 
Some other sources
FIFA unveils new Peace Prize ahead of 2026 World Cup draw in Washington

FIFA announced Wednesday that it has created a new annual honour, the FIFA Peace Prize – Football Unites the World, celebrating individuals who use football to promote unity and hope. The prize will…
Infantino says 'you will see' at World Cup draw if Trump receives new FIFA peace prize

FIFA has announced the creation of a peace prize, which it plans to award for the first time at the World Cup draw on Dec. 5 in Washington.
so they made up a "peace prize" to give to the child having a tantrum about not having a peace prize of his own. i imagine the funniest skits will be made after this. can't win the actual nobel peace prize, so they'll create a fake one made & award it to themselves. spitting image is going to have a great time with this.
 
FIFA might just be the most corrupt org in the world. It´s either them or the IOC.
yeah, they've got that brazen thing just like Trump where some of the shit they do is so open its jawdropping. When they announced in the same day that the next two WC's would be Russia, then Qatar? fucken lol. it was like they couldn't give a fuck everyone would know it was all about bribery
 
Utterly pointless unless they make it so you can only give it to a former/current pro player or manager who's gone on to do something outstanding outside the game.

Like it's not really peace but the efforts Rashford made regarding kids getting subsidised food was impressive so stuff like that could be recognised.
 
Who cares? Are you insinuating that Trump is a bad choice as a prize recipient? Or that peace prizes are stupid, or just peace? The nobel peace prize has been completely and utterly debased, so again, who cares?
 
Need to give Trump a golden pacifier. Lol
 
When the AP reporter asked Infantino if Trump will be awarded the prize, the football boss replied:

– You’ll see on December 5."
Soccer organization creates a Temu Peace Prize right before the US hosts the World Cup and they will award the first recipient in Washington. I wonder who is going to win? The suspense is killing me. It could be anyone!

And what the fuck does promoting peace through football even mean? It will be fun seeing how contorted they end up trying to justify how Trump is worthy of this award.
 
