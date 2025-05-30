FIDE World Cup 2025 - 5:30 ET 11-22

AppliedScience said:
Pragg-Gukesh-2.jpg



Game 1 of Round 2: Gukesh and some other top players -> Draw

FIDE: " Game 2 of Round 2 begins on November 5 at 3 PM local time.
The action can be followed live on the FIDE YouTube Channel "

DEL-Rd2-Game1-Drawllllllllll.jpg


More importantly. Will need updates about Krixes vs. Rocky.
Hope Krixes has been studying/practicing.




Noticed 3-way odds were reasonably "good" for Gukesh (vs. Nogerbek), as it would require him to win without any tie-breaking.
Another Draw in Game 2 on Wednesday would obviously mean tie-breaking is needed.
I'm gonna get smoked but it's all good...
 
added
 
Finals Update

Game 2 completed. Draw.
Tiebreaks: Wednesday morning, 26 November.

 
We got our bets in for the semifinals.
Simply noting here the odds hours before the tiebreaking.


IMG-4321.jpg



Updated


del-Flag-of-Uzbekistan.gif






 
