FIDE World Cup 2025 - 5:30 ET 11-22

Dillydilly
Sportsbook
Staff member
Forum Moderator
- Joined
- Jan 11, 2019
- Messages
- 17,418
- Reaction score
- 47,716
This thread is for the general discussion of the event FIDE World Cup 2025 12pm ET 11-4. Please add to the discussion here.
I'm gonna get smoked but it's all good...
Game 1 of Round 2: Gukesh and some other top players -> Draw
FIDE: " Game 2 of Round 2 begins on November 5 at 3 PM local time.
The action can be followed live on the FIDE YouTube Channel "
More importantly. Will need updates about Krixes vs. Rocky.
Hope Krixes has been studying/practicing.
Noticed 3-way odds were reasonably "good" for Gukesh (vs. Nogerbek), as it would require him to win without any tie-breaking.
Another Draw in Game 2 on Wednesday would obviously mean tie-breaking is needed.
How would one "wear" anal beads..............Who's wearing the anal beads this time around?
Gukesh ELIMINATED in Round 3
Who will get to the final and who will win?
I never did play Rocky in chess... Just couldn't find time with the revolving door of family that was in town the last 2 weeks.Uzbek Power: Sindarov or Yakubboev +116
Yi or Esipenko -116
Wei Yi +172
Javokhir Sindarov +257
Nodirbek Yakubboev +443
Andrey Esipenko +495
Shankland lost.
Arjun lost, so no Indians in semifinals.
Now is the time to pick a winner. Both semifinal games for Game 1 ended in a Draw.
Game 2 to start on Saturday, 22 November ~ 430 AM ET.
(Wei Yi or Andrey Esipenko becomes champion): Combined probability 36.8% + 16.8% = 53.6%. Fair odds: -116
(Javokhir Sindarov or Nodirbek Yakubboev becomes champion): Combined probability 28% + 18.4% = 46.4%. Fair odds: +116
addedUzbek Power: Sindarov or Yakubboev +116
Yi or Esipenko -116
Wei Yi +172
Javokhir Sindarov +257
Nodirbek Yakubboev +443
Andrey Esipenko +495
Shankland lost.
Arjun lost, so no Indians in semifinals.
Now is the time to pick a winner. Both semifinal games for Game 1 ended in a Draw.
Game 2 to start on Saturday, 22 November ~ 430 AM ET.
(Wei Yi or Andrey Esipenko becomes champion): Combined probability 36.8% + 16.8% = 53.6%. Fair odds: -116
(Javokhir Sindarov or Nodirbek Yakubboev becomes champion): Combined probability 28% + 18.4% = 46.4%. Fair odds: +116