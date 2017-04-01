Fictional Characters, Presidential Team

Aegon Spengler

Who would be the two best fictional characters to be President and Vice President of the United States?
Who should the president's First Lady or First Gentleman be?

Batman and Robin? With Catwoman as first lady?
Captain America and Bucky? With Peggy Carter as first lady?
Jay and Silent Bob? With @Banchan as first lady?

I'm going with

Jean Luc Picard as President
Star-Trek-Picard-MusicBrainz-Picard.jpg


With Maria Hill as First Lady
76042_agentmariahill_1488x1984_mugshot_360w_2x.png



and serving as Vice President,

The Martian Manhunter

21d70883953842663022bb73747b50e7.jpg
 
David Palmer is the best fictional president.

That is all.
 
Bump for @Aegon Spengler 's old thread
interesting times.JPG
A now adult Calvin would get my vote for president. Smart but willing to think outside the box, philosophical yet practical, big on animal rights issues. Suzy would obviously be first lady-
suzy.JPG
I have to go with old school Spock from Star Trek for VP-spock.jpg Calm and logical in crisis. Happy in the supporting role and able to keep Calvin from acting impulsively.

Hobbes would make a great secretary of state-
words fail me.JPG
and the Silver Surfer is my Secretary of Defense
aid the human race.jpg
Quiet and measured but carries a big surf board and the power cosmic if you step out of line
 
