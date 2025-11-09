NFL fica and Soccer vs Football

Ok fica give me the name of any soccer ite who belongs in this 100m

All NFL players

lane

1.Trindon Holliday 10.00 Broncos/LSU
2.Ron Brown 10.06 Rams/ASU Olympian
3.Jimmy Hines 9.95 Dolphins/Texas Southern Olympic gold/World Record
4.Bob Hayes 10.06 Cowboys/FAMU Olympic gold/World Record
5.Sam Graddy 10.09 Broncos/Tenn Olympic silver medalists
6.Alvis Whitted 10.07 Raiders/NCSt
7.Darrel Green 10.08 Redskins/Texas A&I
8.Jacoby Ford 10.01 Raiders/Clemson'

Ok fica your turn.
 
there is a stats that say who is fastest soccer plyer you know unlike nfl nobody paid attention to speed and 100 meters untill they wanted to sell sport to americans. now they tell you how many kilometers they run per game their top speed and you will see with little calculation what their time would be in 100meters
 
Hee ya go fica NFLers who long jumped over 25 feet

Terry Metcalf
Eric Metcalf
Latin Berry
Marquiz Goodwin Olympian
Chris Sanders
Vance Johnson
Cecil Turner
James Lofton
James McAlister
Bo Roberson Olympian
Paul Warfield

Now give me a soccer cat who did anythig besides kick a ball around.
 
again they play one sport that is completely different to other sports. so doing something that does not benefit them in soccer they do not do it. all this crap that nfl players do they do in combine and that is what thy train for. in soccer there is no purpose to run 40 yards because it benefits nobody here it benefits his draft status nobody long jumps in soccer because it benefits no soccer player but benefts nfl for their mock thing called draft combine that they try to prove they are athletes
 
fica said:
again they play one sport that is completely different to other sports. so doing something that does not benefit them in soccer they do not do it. all this crap that nfl players do they do in combine and that is what thy train for. in soccer there is no purpose to run 40 yards because it benefits nobody here it benefits his draft status nobody long jumps in soccer because it benefits no soccer player but benefts nfl for their mock thing called draft combine that they try to prove they are athletes
Click to expand...

So wrong it's comical.

fica pay attention

At the college level these athletes are on the track team that has nothing at all to do with the combine, ok ya with me?

A guy like Vance Johnson ran a leg on the 4x1 relay and long jumped 26-10 while at Arizona, that had shit to do with football, ok guy?

Ya see rookie TONS of these FUTURE NFLERs also ran track, something soccer ites didn't do.

We find FAR better athletes on a football field, not close at all.

Here ya go guy,,,

Sub 14.00 hurdlers

lane

1.Earl McCullouch ....world ranked
2.Renaldo Nehemiah...number one ranked in the world
3.Richmonf Flowers....cover of SI
4.Milt Campbell.....number one ranked in the world
5.Jerry Tarr.....number one ranked in the world
6.Rod Woodson....world ranked
7.Willie Gault...world ranked
8.James Owens,,,,world ranked''

So all soccer ites are capable of is kicking a ball around,hahaha~~~

The NFL is full of athletes who have many talents, not little guys who can only kick a ball around.
 
NFLers win....

Tug a War
4x1 relay
4X2 relay
4x4 relay
power lifting
long jump
high jump
shot put
discus
javelin

Dude, give it up, ok?
 
Win what exactly training for said sport and then running it with help of peds comparing them to sports athletes who train totally different and still have same speed as they and if trained track would beat them
 
fica said:
Win what exactly training for said sport and then running it with help of peds comparing them to sports athletes who train totally different and still have same speed as they and if trained track would beat them
Click to expand...

fica, I am giving you actual facts things that did happen all you can do is toss out a load of total bullshit.

ONE MORE TIME

Give me the name of a WORLD ClLASS sprinter who plays soccer for his living, who?
 
Kylian Mbappé, Karim Adeyemi, and Alphonso Davies + Gareth Bale in his prime >>> NFL
 
Hellowhosthat said:
who cares lmao. NFL players would beat soccer players at American Football, soccer players would beat NFL players at soccer.

That's all that matters.
Click to expand...

That is not the topic, we are talking which sport has the better athletes,
 
Sir Elzio Dennick said:
fica, I am giving you actual facts things that did happen all you can do is toss out a load of total bullshit.

ONE MORE TIME

Give me the name of a WORLD ClLASS sprinter who plays soccer for his living, who?
Click to expand...
like i said if all these fast soccer player choose track from young age they would beat nfl players because they could use peds. but to tell me compare guy who training is nothing like track to guy with track training it would be close but if soccer players trained track for even a year like a guy that beat dk in 100 meter heat they would destry nfl players. how can you compare something one guy never did or train for to guy who trains for it. you can only compare speed and soccer players are faster then nfl players.so what your LOGIC is nfl players tryied it no other athletes in other sport did it that makes nfl players better. like i said most soccer players are faster then nfl player by that logic they would be faster in 100meter race
 
Pointless, silly discussion.

They don't have to do track and field ;)

2/3 of the NFL players are fat whoppers while the average first division football player has still a athletic body and better cardio.

Show me a 40 year old (former) NFL player who looks like Cristiano Ronaldo or Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
The best all round athletes are in decathlon, not NFL or soccer.
Click to expand...

I totally agree, but.....not talking the best athletes am talking which spprt has the better athletes football or soccer/

Milt Campbell won an Olympic gold medal in the decathlon what did he do next, yep.....Cleveland Browns,
 
BroRogan said:
Pointless, silly discussion.

They don't have to do track and field ;)

2/3 of the NFL players are fat whoppers while the average first division football player has still a athletic body and better cardio.

Show me a 40 year old (former) NFL player who looks like Cristiano Ronaldo or Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Click to expand...

So DB;s receivers, QB;s, running backs are fat whoppers, really?

Fat whopper?


 
Sir Elzio Dennick said:
So DB;s receivers, QB;s, running backs are fat whoppers, really?
Click to expand...
everybody is fat in nfl. fat index say it. they are all weight more then they should. but like i said comparing guys in which two sport requer of him just to run to a sport where you have skills like keep a ball in feet jump and so on you can only compare the stats of two sports.ronaldo has highest leap and mind you in game not planned in gym then any nfl player most soccer players are faster then nfl players so if comare people stats soccer players win
 
