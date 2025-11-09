Sir Elzio Dennick
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 1, 2023
- Messages
- 4,942
- Reaction score
- 2,967
Footballers are far faster than anyone in soccer, do you disagree?
again they play one sport that is completely different to other sports. so doing something that does not benefit them in soccer they do not do it. all this crap that nfl players do they do in combine and that is what thy train for. in soccer there is no purpose to run 40 yards because it benefits nobody here it benefits his draft status nobody long jumps in soccer because it benefits no soccer player but benefts nfl for their mock thing called draft combine that they try to prove they are athletesHee ya go fica NFLers who long jumped over 25 feet
Terry Metcalf
Eric Metcalf
Latin Berry
Marquiz Goodwin Olympian
Chris Sanders
Vance Johnson
Cecil Turner
James Lofton
James McAlister
Bo Roberson Olympian
Paul Warfield
Now give me a soccer cat who did anythig besides kick a ball around.
again they play one sport that is completely different to other sports. so doing something that does not benefit them in soccer they do not do it. all this crap that nfl players do they do in combine and that is what thy train for. in soccer there is no purpose to run 40 yards because it benefits nobody here it benefits his draft status nobody long jumps in soccer because it benefits no soccer player but benefts nfl for their mock thing called draft combine that they try to prove they are athletes
Win what exactly training for said sport and then running it with help of peds comparing them to sports athletes who train totally different and still have same speed as they and if trained track would beat themNFLers win....
Tug a War
4x1 relay
4X2 relay
4x4 relay
power lifting
long jump
high jump
shot put
discus
javelin
Dude, give it up, ok?
Win what exactly training for said sport and then running it with help of peds comparing them to sports athletes who train totally different and still have same speed as they and if trained track would beat them
who cares lmao. NFL players would beat soccer players at American Football, soccer players would beat NFL players at soccer.
That's all that matters.
Kylian Mbappé, Karim Adeyemi, and Alphonso Davies + Gareth Bale in his prime >>> NFL
That is not the topic, we are talking which sport has the better athletes,
like i said if all these fast soccer player choose track from young age they would beat nfl players because they could use peds. but to tell me compare guy who training is nothing like track to guy with track training it would be close but if soccer players trained track for even a year like a guy that beat dk in 100 meter heat they would destry nfl players. how can you compare something one guy never did or train for to guy who trains for it. you can only compare speed and soccer players are faster then nfl players.so what your LOGIC is nfl players tryied it no other athletes in other sport did it that makes nfl players better. like i said most soccer players are faster then nfl player by that logic they would be faster in 100meter racefica, I am giving you actual facts things that did happen all you can do is toss out a load of total bullshit.
ONE MORE TIME
Give me the name of a WORLD ClLASS sprinter who plays soccer for his living, who?
The best all round athletes are in decathlon, not NFL or soccer.
Pointless, silly discussion.
They don't have to do track and field
2/3 of the NFL players are fat whoppers while the average first division football player has still a athletic body and better cardio.
Show me a 40 year old (former) NFL player who looks like Cristiano Ronaldo or Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
everybody is fat in nfl. fat index say it. they are all weight more then they should. but like i said comparing guys in which two sport requer of him just to run to a sport where you have skills like keep a ball in feet jump and so on you can only compare the stats of two sports.ronaldo has highest leap and mind you in game not planned in gym then any nfl player most soccer players are faster then nfl players so if comare people stats soccer players winSo DB;s receivers, QB;s, running backs are fat whoppers, really?