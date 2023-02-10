cottagecheesefan said: twitter roasting his wife though, saying how awful she must be to put him through this Click to expand...

Remember people warned about this? But his wife and team pushed him along anyways and the media all propped him up. They should all be ashamed.Didn't they also hide he have a stroke until like the last minute before the primary or even until like the last minue they could?“may have set himself back permanently” by continuing his senate campaign.Anyways, does Lil' Shapiro get to appointment someone if he is unfit for office and have to retire? Is his weird gypsy wife gonna be our senator?Hope he gets better, but that he also takes his health more seriously and lets someone more capable take over, not his wife.