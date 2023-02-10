Elections Fetterman in the hospital for 3 days now at least

Remember people warned about this? But his wife and team pushed him along anyways and the media all propped him up. They should all be ashamed.

cottagecheesefan said:
twitter roasting his wife though, saying how awful she must be to put him through this
Didn't they also hide he have a stroke until like the last minute before the primary or even until like the last minue they could?

“may have set himself back permanently” by continuing his senate campaign.




Anyways, does Lil' Shapiro get to appointment someone if he is unfit for office and have to retire? Is his weird gypsy wife gonna be our senator?

Hope he gets better, but that he also takes his health more seriously and lets someone more capable take over, not his wife.
 
LOL Like people with serious health problems serving in Congress is unheard of.

Some of the geriatrics like Strom Thurmond and Robert Byrd in later years literally used to sleep in Walter Reed every night and got rolled out by their aids when they had to be present for a vote.

Feinstein has been senile for the past decade and doesn't even know where she is half the time.
 
If a politician cant finish their term there should always be a run off to fill the seat. I remember when a dead politician won an election here in Missouri, they allowed his wife to take his seat. Its ridiculous, the people should have full say in who is in that seat.
 
I'm not someone who would have supported Fetterman if I lived in that State, but I find your sneering contempt for his character based on the fact he's giving it his all to serve as a civilian leader-- to the point that he is risking death-- a repugnantly distasteful example of hyperpartisanship.

The state can replace him if they must. It's not the end of the world.
 
Phisher said:
LOL Like people with serious health problems serving in Congress is unheard of.

Some of the geriatrics like Strom Thurmond and Robert Byrd in later years literally used to sleep in Walter Reed every night and got rolled out by their aids when they had to be present for a vote.

Feinstein has been senile for the past decade and doesn't even know where she is half the time.
and does that sound reasonable to you?
 
Risking his health to represent a population of ungrateful hate mongers..... definitely not for me.
 
At least we didn’t get a Muslim in office - liberals right now
 
Doctor said he was 100% fit for duty... sounds like fake news.
 
Madmick said:
I'm not someone who would have supported Fetterman if I lived in that State, but I find your sneering contempt for his character based on the fact he's giving it his all to serve as a civilian leader-- to the point that he is risking death-- a repugnantly distasteful example of hyperpartisanship.

The state can replace him if they must. It's not the end of the world.
It would be easier to not sneer at him if he didn't answer with things like "I'm for fracking... I'm for fracking and... I'm for fracking" after being read quotes by him over the past several years of him being against fracking. One of which was "I don't support fracking at all and I never have." Just as an example.
 
Bojka said:
It would be easier to not sneer at him if he didn't answer with things like "I'm for fracking... I'm for fracking and... I'm for fracking" after being read quotes by him over the past several years of him being against fracking. Just as an example.
That has nothing to do with the price of tea in China.
 
Lowmanproblems said:
If a politician cant finish their term there should always be a run off to fill the seat. I remember when a dead politician won an election here in Missouri, they allowed his wife to take his seat. Its ridiculous, the people should have full say in who is in that seat.
I agree with you. I just checked and PA is one of the surprisingly large number of states that allow gvernor to pick wihout restrictions

FT_22.04.19_SenateReplacement_2.png



Also, I seeing reports it is not another stroke, but seizure activity,

Foj9YBMWIAAMTmv
 
Madmick said:
I'm not someone who would have supported Fetterman if I lived in that State, but I find your sneering contempt for his character based on the fact he's giving it his all to serve as a civilian leader-- to the point that he is risking death-- a repugnantly distasteful example of hyperpartisanship.

The state can replace him if they must. It's not the end of the world.
feel free to move/delete the thread, if you feel in poor taste. no worries
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Remember people warned about this? But his wife and team pushed him along anyways and the media all propped him up. They should all be ashamed.



Didn't they also hide he have a stroke until like the last minute before the primary or even until like the last minue they could?

“may have set himself back permanently” by continuing his senate campaign.




Anyways, does Lil' Shapiro get to appointment someone if he is unfit for office and have to retire? Is his weird gypsy wife gonna be our senator?

Hope he gets better, but that he also takes his health more seriously and lets someone more capable take over, not his wife.
Republicans have only themselves to blame here.

A potato could have beat Fetterman... but nominated someone who somehow couldn't.
 
