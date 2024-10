What makes you think that AI agent plus the BPO required to back it up will be cheaper than just hiring an employee? I'm not saying there are jobs that it won't be cheaper to do the former, but people vastly overestimate what AI can do and what it will cost consumers.



Put it this way: A lot of ChatGPT's popularity is because it's free. Do you think most people would be willing to pay $44 bucks a month for it (it's $20 right now)? And enterprise pricing is even steeper.