News Fernando “Puma” Martínez vs Kazuto Ioka 2 - Dec.31st Japan/ Postponed*** Puma is sick***

At his age Ioka won't outpoint Martinez. Either he takes him out or he gets UDed again. And since I don't see him KO Pumita...
 
puma looked too good.

but u never know. i discounted ioka when he fought bam's brother. i was wrong.
i wouldn't be surprised if ioka won, considering him being the methodical technician he is.
 
What time does Martinez vs Ioka II start?

Ok so itll be the 31st.
Im working overnight both nights to cover some idiot that needed the days off, so Ill be here in the RBR that morning
 
Ok so itll be the 31st.
Im working overnight both nights to cover some idiot that needed the days off, so Ill be here in the RBR that morning
Yes, Tuesday the 31st (NYE). For those of us in the East it'll start at approximately 6:30 AM in the morning. For those in the West it'll start at around 3:30 AM.

Fernando Martinez vs. Kazuto Ioka 2 tune-in info
Date: Tuesday, December 31
Main Event Start Time (approx.): 6:30 a.m. ET | 3:30 a.m. PT | 11:30 a.m. GMT | 10:30 p.m. AEDT | 8:30 p.m. JST
Location: Ota-City General Gymnasium - Tokyo, Japan
How to watch: TBA

Fernando Martinez vs. Kazuto Ioka 2 undercard: Complete list of fights before main event in 2024 boxing match
 
