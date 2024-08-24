At his age Ioka won't outpoint Martinez. Either he takes him out or he gets UDed again. And since I don't see him KO Pumita...
Is this on during the morning of the 31st, or the 1st, over here in the States?
@MMALOPEZ
@baconCrunch
@ironfist05
Ok so itll be the 31st.
What time does Martinez vs Ioka II start?The fighters are expected to ringwalk at around 11:00 AM UTC at Ota-City Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan, which is 6:00 AM EST or 3:00 AM PST on the West Coast of America, or 11:00 AM GMT in the UK.
Martinez vs Ioka II | Box.Live
Yes, Tuesday the 31st (NYE). For those of us in the East it'll start at approximately 6:30 AM in the morning. For those in the West it'll start at around 3:30 AM.Ok so itll be the 31st.
Im working overnight both nights to cover some idiot that needed the days off, so Ill be here in the RBR that morning