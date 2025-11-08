  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Fernand Lopez: ''UFC tried to make Aspinall vs Gane rematch for UFC Qatar on November 22nd, but Aspinall's team didn't respond.''

G5O6cKLWgAAArA0.jpeg

Full translation:

''Dana White told us: Before the end of the year in Vegas. Then, I suggested UFC Qatar on November 22nd. The UFC tried, but Tom's team didn't even respond. We're going to try to push them for January.''

I knew this shit would happen.

His father admitted that they asked the ref if he'd still keep the belt if he quit. Dude never even caught a medical suspension as far as we know and the ring doc and the hospital doc couldn't find shit that concerned them.

Tommy's legacy might be the greatest career suicide that we have ever seen. He had the MMA ecosystem at his fingertips. Just goes to show you how much one stupid decision can change your life forever.
 
oski said:
The Jones curse tbf.

Seen it with so many others.
 
oski said:
Protecting his eye is worth way more than fleeting Shertard respect. And he's not going to fight on a Fight night card. Sheer stupidity
 
Of course, they realized Gane is a much tougher task than what they initially thought. Now they need to postpone the rematch as far as possible so they have time to readjust and skill up.
 
104-56882F.jpg
 
oski said:
Your an idiot
 
Luthien said:
Qatar has the big money, so YES I can believe that <{1-8}>
jeque-cash-money.gif
money-arabs.gif

Think of it as a card held for the riches dudes on the planet >.< Sounds more plausible now, doesn't it XD
I like how you posted 2 pictures from Abu Dhabi for your point. If they are so rich and want a big fights why are they settling for Arman vs hooker?

In the history of the UFC they've had one not PPV HW title fight for FOX and it was a disaster.
So no it's a joke.

Total backfire from Tom's team if this is true. He lost the public support battle, he needed to take the rematch asap to reestablish his claim as the best HW in the UFC. It's crazy he wants to drag this out any further, after how much time he already lost waiting for Jon.
 
