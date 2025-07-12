Ferguson giving some insight as to why it’s hard for fighters to retire

That would be great if it was a pushup contest, but unfortunately agility and reflexes and chin go long before someone's ability to do pushups, and Tony is long past that point.



It's not like all of a sudden you just drop off a cliff in one day and feel noticeably slower than the day before, it's a very gradual decline of getting just a few percent slower, reflexes just a little slower than they used to be, but that small decline is the difference between winning and losing.



Hell, Novak Djokovic is the GOAT of his sport, just turned 38, takes absolutely immaculate care of his body, and would have won all 4 majors just 2 years ago if he had let 1 ball go that was going out, and still did win 3/4, and in just 2 years he's still getting to the quarters and semis of most, but not winning any and likely never will again. The difference is he's just losing tennis matches that he would have won a couple years ago and not taking brain damage from losing.