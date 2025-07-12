Ferguson giving some insight as to why it’s hard for fighters to retire

Marko Polo

Marko Polo

Thank you Jurgen
@Black
Joined
Jun 11, 2020
Messages
7,385
Reaction score
25,912


He says he’s still out performing younger dudes in the gym. Doing more push ups etc. I can see that being true for a lot of fighters, but once they step in the cage it’s just different. The neurons don’t fire off like they used to, the decision making and aggression maybe isn’t there anymore.
 
Marko Polo said:


He says he’s still out performing younger dudes in the gym. Doing more push ups etc. I can see that being true for a lot of fighters, but once they step in the cage it’s just different. The neurons don’t fire off like they used to, the decision making and aggression maybe isn’t there anymore.
Click to expand...

His endurance might be better but the milage isn't plus the accumulative damage. Thats the part I think he misjudged.

25 year old vs 35 year old TF, who wins?
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Most of these guys don't have a backup plan or anything else they can do instead to make money.
Click to expand...

Partly that yep. Partly that they're addicted to competition. The high that comes from it is like nothing else. I barely did it and the few times I did were glorified backyard scraps with not many people watching (okay one was in an actual decent venue with a decent crowd). But the butterflies...hard to describe. My first fight they told me to take a leak a few minutes before I went out. I did...and immediately had to piss again when I was walking to the cage because of nerves. There's no feeling like it. So for the top level guys...it has to be insane. Most powerful drug there is to a guy like Ferguson I'd imagine. Dude has to compete and if the UFC won't let him anymore (and they shouldn't), he's gonna look for something else.
 
I totally understand where he’s coming from.

I once “retired“ from my Jazzercise class. But I still had that drive deep inside my heart where once that music came on, and the sweat was flowing, I was doing more jumping jacks with 2 pound dumbbells than everybody else at the YMCA.

True athletes don’t retire. We just take a break.
 
That would be great if it was a pushup contest, but unfortunately agility and reflexes and chin go long before someone's ability to do pushups, and Tony is long past that point.

It's not like all of a sudden you just drop off a cliff in one day and feel noticeably slower than the day before, it's a very gradual decline of getting just a few percent slower, reflexes just a little slower than they used to be, but that small decline is the difference between winning and losing.

Hell, Novak Djokovic is the GOAT of his sport, just turned 38, takes absolutely immaculate care of his body, and would have won all 4 majors just 2 years ago if he had let 1 ball go that was going out, and still did win 3/4, and in just 2 years he's still getting to the quarters and semis of most, but not winning any and likely never will again. The difference is he's just losing tennis matches that he would have won a couple years ago and not taking brain damage from losing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,716
Messages
57,549,222
Members
175,750
Latest member
WickedDiaper

Share this page

Back
Top