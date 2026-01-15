  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Crime Fentanyl is harder to find, massive drop in deaths from overdose from it

"Shock" in Fentanyl Supply Leads to Dramatic Drop in Deaths

Overdose deaths from fentanyl have markedly decreased in the U.S. and Canada, although illegal use continues. The change has primairly occurred on the supply side, say experts.
Since 2023, there's been a decline of Fentanyl deaths, but there's been a massive drop in Fentanly deaths in the last 12 months, a whopping 25% reduction.

The US has started to really crack down on the global trade in the last 2 years, especially with Trump in 2025

It's only going to get better as Trump starts his war against the mexican cartels. We'll be seeing less homeless zombies on the streets.

Initially, experts attributed the reversal to expanded naloxone (Narcan) distribution and increased access to treatment. But the massive $344 million NIH Healing Communities study found no mortality benefit from such interventions. What happened?

In a study published January 8, 2026, in Science, experts from the University of Maryland, University of Chicago, and Stanford University concluded that opioid death declines were driven by a major disruption in the global supply of illicit fentanyl]/u].
I'll just leave the most important part here:

The most visible signal of change was large, unexplained declines in overdose deaths. In the U.S., decline in opioid overdose mortality began after mid-2023 and accelerated through 2024. By the end of 2024, synthetic-opioid deaths had dropped by more than one-third. DEA data showed the purity of fentanyl pills declined beginning in the first quarter of 2024. Canadian national quarterly overdose deaths began declining in the third quarter of 2023, matching the timing of the U.S. downturn.
Overdoses in the GVRD where I live are down too thankfully, at it's peak it was pretty awful.
 
F1980 said:
It's only going to get better as Trump starts his war against the mexican cartels. We'll be seeing less homeless zombies on the streets.
Seems a bit premature. I didn't realize reduced opioid use was going to magically lower housing costs...the actual root cause of homelessness.
 
cincymma79 said:
no it isn’t. do you work with the public? i’ve got a few homeless patients right now. guess how they stay that way? rhymes with hugs
Significant mental health issues is also a factor in my experience of working in welfare. Probably the number one factor.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Significant mental health issues is also a factor in my experience of working in welfare. Probably the number one factor.
usually a bit of both honestly. someone is going to have to reopen looney bins eventually. not sure who’s going to be the bad guy to do it
 
Thats good to hear. Had a co-worker OD on fentanyl in the bathroom at work. This is good news and everyone should be happy about it.
 
Mexico isn’t even needed
A lot of crime groups just get the precursor ingredients straight from China and cook up fent and meth at home these days
Cocaine on the other hand…


Hellowhosthat said:
Significant mental health issues is also a factor in my experience of working in welfare. Probably the number one factor.
The drugs and overdoses make them that way, meth turns you into a skitzo and narcan revives addicts with severe brain damage from the OD
 
those tarriffs really stopped those penguins from mcdonald and heard island in their tracks.

oh wait, this is taken from the biden years. thanks joe!
 
