F1980
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 2,648
- Reaction score
- 4,425
"Shock" in Fentanyl Supply Leads to Dramatic Drop in Deaths
Overdose deaths from fentanyl have markedly decreased in the U.S. and Canada, although illegal use continues. The change has primairly occurred on the supply side, say experts.
www.psychologytoday.com
Since 2023, there's been a decline of Fentanyl deaths, but there's been a massive drop in Fentanly deaths in the last 12 months, a whopping 25% reduction.
The US has started to really crack down on the global trade in the last 2 years, especially with Trump in 2025
It's only going to get better as Trump starts his war against the mexican cartels. We'll be seeing less homeless zombies on the streets.
Initially, experts attributed the reversal to expanded naloxone (Narcan) distribution and increased access to treatment. But the massive $344 million NIH Healing Communities study found no mortality benefit from such interventions. What happened?
In a study published January 8, 2026, in Science, experts from the University of Maryland, University of Chicago, and Stanford University concluded that opioid death declines were driven by a major disruption in the global supply of illicit fentanyl]/u].