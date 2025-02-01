Females of Sherdog (yes, both of you)

It's pretty standard that women hate when men leave the toilet seat up. But I think that only applies at home.



But now that we're sharing many public restrooms I'd like you to tell us men whether you'd like the seat up or down.



My thoughts are that we should leave it up, because then you'll know it's a little cleaner. There are lazy bastards that won't even lift the seat to pee and they'll splatter all over the seat.



Please consider your decision carefully. Because once we establish a standard procedure on sherdog, the rest of the world will surely follow our lead, being the cultural pioneers we are.