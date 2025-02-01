  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Females of Sherdog (yes, both of you)

It's pretty standard that women hate when men leave the toilet seat up. But I think that only applies at home.

But now that we're sharing many public restrooms I'd like you to tell us men whether you'd like the seat up or down.

My thoughts are that we should leave it up, because then you'll know it's a little cleaner. There are lazy bastards that won't even lift the seat to pee and they'll splatter all over the seat.

Please consider your decision carefully. Because once we establish a standard procedure on sherdog, the rest of the world will surely follow our lead, being the cultural pioneers we are.
 
tryee-chad.gif
 
I'd like for men to not be in my restroom, especially the mentally deranged ones. Let's start there.
 
The answer is...


You leave the seat in whatever position you use it in. Guys leave it up. Women leave it down. Think of all the wasted effort to put it up or down when you could have just said, "Fuck that!" and walked away.
 
Kardashians said:
I'd like for men to not be in my restroom, especially the mentally deranged ones. Let's start there.
In Fedorgasm's defense, he was talking about unisex bathrooms. I work in schools and there's often a single bathroom (separate from the boys and girls RR) for the staff and/or disabled students in each grade level. Since I know that most of the staff are women, I will raise the seat upon finishing. In a male restroom, I leave that bitch up.
 
Last edited:
I always put it down, with the lid down, for two reasons.

1) If the lid is up when you flush it, bits of urine and fecal matter are sprayed out of the top. I've seen studies where they found both sprayed all over the bathroom... no thanks.
2) I have always had large dogs... I have no interest on them sticking their head in there to drink, then come out trying to lick me :eek:

...if anyone male or female has a problem with this, they can feel free to stay the fuck out of my house. I also do the same wherever else I go.
 
You get blamed for backsplash inevitably.
Split tail problems. Leave it be.
 
Contempt said:
I always put it down, with the lid down, for two reasons.

1) If the lid is up when you flush it, bits of urine and fecal matter are sprayed out of the top. I've seen studies where they found both sprayed all over the bathroom... no thanks.
2) I have always had large dogs... I have no interest on them sticking their head in there to drink, then come out trying to lick me :eek:

...if anyone male or female has a problem with this, they can feel free to stay the fuck out of my house. I also do the same wherever else I go.
You’re gross.
 
Contempt said:
I always put it down, with the lid down, for two reasons.

1) If the lid is up when you flush it, bits of urine and fecal matter are sprayed out of the top. I've seen studies where they found both sprayed all over the bathroom... no thanks.
2) I have always had large dogs... I have no interest on them sticking their head in there to drink, then come out trying to lick me :eek:

...if anyone male or female has a problem with this, they can feel free to stay the fuck out of my house. I also do the same wherever else I go.
Most public restrooms don't have lids on the toilets. Not here anyway. So I guess in America we just breathe in piss and shit droplets.
 
Fedorgasm said:
Most public restrooms don't have lids on the toilets. Not here anyway. So I guess in America we just breathe in piss and shit droplets.
And for some reason we rejected bidets. How can you reject having a clean ass?
 
