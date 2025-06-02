I'm about as liberal as they come. But to me this was a very dignified exchange by all involved. And it's a good example for how people of differing cultures should interact with one another.



First off, Khabib was not rude to the woman at all. He was not offended that the woman offered her hand. Instead of shaking her had, he put his hand on his heart, looked right at the woman, and said it was very nice to meet her. He treated her just like anyone else there, and answered her questions.



For her part, Kate was not offended when Khabib did not take her hand. She was very classy to offer the apology for the awkward moment. Then she went on as if nothing happened. Very professional.



Apologies have some of the best ROI's of any human gesture. There is almost no risk to offering one. They cost nothing, but they always return something. Sometimes it's a little, sometimes a lot.