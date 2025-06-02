International Female Champions League host forced to apologise to Khabib after he refuses her handshake

Leftist feminists minds are spinning at this shit.

A female politician from my country went on some sort of politics meeting in a Muslim country and she was forced to wear a hijab and she talked about how proud she was to be female and wearing the hijab when she was there. And the leftists and feminists were applauding her for wearing it, literally saying it was empowering for women.

This is how fucking retarded they are.
 
Islam has a lot of problems, but the cultural restriction on not touching other women is not one of them.
 
Croo67 said:
What restrictions?
  • Mandatory hijab or full-body covering
    Consequence: Arrest, fines, flogging, or public shaming
  • Ban on traveling without a male guardian (mahram)
    Consequence: Detention, denied travel, forced return, or legal action
  • Driving prohibitions (historically in Saudi Arabia)
    Consequence: Arrest, license denial, vehicle confiscation
  • No public interaction with unrelated men
    Consequence: Arrest, flogging, or charges of immorality (zina)
  • Restricted from holding certain jobs or leadership roles
    Consequence: Job denial, forced resignation, or harassment
  • Limited access to higher education
    Consequence: Enrollment blocked, revoked scholarships, or family retaliation
  • Marriage requires male guardian’s consent
    Consequence: Marriage annulled, social punishment, or honor violence
  • Divorce not permitted or restricted for women
    Consequence: Legal denial, loss of custody, or financial ruin
  • Cannot leave home without permission
    Consequence: Imprisonment, house arrest, or family-imposed violence
  • Cannot obtain passport or travel documents independently
    Consequence: Denied documentation, restricted movement
  • Inheritance laws favoring males
    Consequence: Legal dismissal of claims, financial disenfranchisement
  • Testimony worth half of a man's in court
    Consequence: Judicial bias, loss of legal battles
  • Banned from sports or physical activities
    Consequence: Bans, exclusion, fines, or public backlash
  • Censorship of female voices/images in media
    Consequence: Arrests, bans, defamation, or forced closures
  • Abortion banned or tightly restricted
    Consequence: Imprisonment, fines, or denial of medical care
  • Forbidden from attending mixed-gender religious gatherings
    Consequence: Expulsion, arrest, or shaming
  • Mandatory dress codes for foreigners (e.g., Iran)
    Consequence: Fines, detention, deportation
  • Banned from public performance or singing
    Consequence: Arrest, blacklisting, or harassment
  • Voting rights restricted or suppressed
    Consequence: Barred from elections, political erasure
  • Gender segregation in education and public life
    Consequence: Expulsion, denial of services, or physical punishment
 
usernamee said:
Leftist feminists minds are spinning at this shit.

A female politician from my country went on some sort of politics meeting in a Muslim country and she was forced to wear a hijab and she talked about how proud she was to be female and wearing the hijab when she was there. And the leftists and feminists were applauding her for wearing it, literally saying it was empowering for women.

This is how fucking retarded they are.
Yes but she made the choice to be beaten or not. So it is empowering.
 
Dreyga Hates You Sherbums said:
You’re islamophobic for noticing
 
Croo67 said:
Why did Khabib shake the hand of the other hosts but not the female one?

I'm about as liberal as they come. But to me this was a very dignified exchange by all involved. And it's a good example for how people of differing cultures should interact with one another.

First off, Khabib was not rude to the woman at all. He was not offended that the woman offered her hand. Instead of shaking her had, he put his hand on his heart, looked right at the woman, and said it was very nice to meet her. He treated her just like anyone else there, and answered her questions.

For her part, Kate was not offended when Khabib did not take her hand. She was very classy to offer the apology for the awkward moment. Then she went on as if nothing happened. Very professional.

Apologies have some of the best ROI's of any human gesture. There is almost no risk to offering one. They cost nothing, but they always return something. Sometimes it's a little, sometimes a lot.
 
fedoriswar37 said:
Yes but she made the choice to be beaten or not. So it is empowering.
Lol hey go over there and hug your western women stop always comparing them to Muslim women for God sake
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I would think you'd be fully in favour of Muslims refusing to touch women tbh.
What's your opinion?

C'mon... pick a side

I know you clowns love to ignore how bad Muslims treat women.

I mean... You're all in on Men pretending to be women shitting all over Women's rights too.

At least you're consistent
 
cooks1 said:
I'm about as liberal as they come. But to me this was a very dignified exchange by all involved. And it's a good example for how people of differing cultures should interact with one another.

First off, Khabib was not rude to the woman at all. He was not offended that the woman offered her hand. Instead of shaking her had, he put his hand on his heart, looked right at the woman, and said it was very nice to meet her. He treated her just like anyone else there, and answered her questions.

For her part, Kate was not offended when Khabib did not take her hand. She was very classy to offer the apology for the awkward moment. Then she went on as if nothing happened. Very professional.

Apologies have some of the best ROI's of any human gesture. There is almost no risk to offering one. They cost nothing, but they always return something. Sometimes it's a little, sometimes a lot.
She had nothing to apologize for.
 
Woman goes against custom, gets put in place, and apologizes. The gall to expect her to receive a handshake from this powerful man. Good exchange. Maybe she should have grovelled a bit, but she is only a woman.
 
Satur9 said:
Woman goes against custom, gets put in place, and apologizes. The gall to expect her to receive a handshake from this powerful man. Good exchange. Maybe she should have grovelled a bit, but she is only a woman.
Khabib is the one going against custom, given this was in Paris.
 
Dreyga Hates You Sherbums said:
You know, this whole Islam thing might not be that bad
 
cooks1 said:
I'm about as liberal as they come. But to me this was a very dignified exchange by all involved. And it's a good example for how people of differing cultures should interact with one another.

First off, Khabib was not rude to the woman at all. He was not offended that the woman offered her hand. Instead of shaking her had, he put his hand on his heart, looked right at the woman, and said it was very nice to meet her. He treated her just like anyone else there, and answered her questions.

For her part, Kate was not offended when Khabib did not take her hand. She was very classy to offer the apology for the awkward moment. Then she went on as if nothing happened. Very professional.

Apologies have some of the best ROI's of any human gesture. There is almost no risk to offering one. They cost nothing, but they always return something. Sometimes it's a little, sometimes a lot.
100% - I have been trying to figure out who we are supposed to be upset at here lol
 
Scerpi said:
She had nothing to apologize for.
From her, and our perspective that's certainly true. But it was classy of her to be able to view the exchange through Khabib's eyes and offer the apology, and I think it went a long way to allowing everyone to continue on with the dialogue.
 
