Female Bodybuilder dies at 20 on camera

ShaggyDoyle
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Feb 13, 2025
- Messages
- 359
- Reaction score
- 1,468
Seems like more and more bodybuilders are dropping like flies these days. What exactly is going on?
100%. I used to work with a guy that was pretty jacked and took really good care of himself, but he wore hoodies and oversized clothes constantly because of body dysmorphia. He always thinks he looks like shit.I feel like a lot of these body builders may need mental help for body issues. It's sad really.
She was abusing diuretics
Seems like more and more bodybuilders are dropping like flies these days. What exactly is going on?
Her heart gave out from being way too dehydrated. The whole time I was thinking it was gonna be because of roids.
Huh. I was looking at this:No, her coach confirmed she was experimenting with drugs and her health was already in decline.
Huh. I was looking at this:
Bodybuilder Jodi Vance dies at 20 after heart attack caused by severe dehydration, family saysThe young bodybuilder's heart "stopped due to complications of severe dehydration," her family said, as she was in Ohio attending the Arnold Sports Festival.www.nbcnews.com
Seems like more and more bodybuilders are dropping like flies these days. What exactly is going on?
It's far far more likely to be drug related than having to do with pre-workouts and coffee.100%. I used to work with a guy that was pretty jacked and took really good care of himself, but he wore hoodies and oversized clothes constantly because of body dysmorphia. He always thinks he looks like shit.
This story is really sad though, I'm sure some of it is bodybuilders abusing caffeine. Cutting weight, dehydrating yourself and over exerting yourself constantly, and taking insane amounts of caffeine with preworkouts and energy drinks.
Seems like more and more bodybuilders are dropping like flies these days. What exactly is going on?