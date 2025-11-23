Female Bodybuilder dies at 20 on camera

TheNinja said:
I feel like a lot of these body builders may need mental help for body issues. It's sad really.
100%. I used to work with a guy that was pretty jacked and took really good care of himself, but he wore hoodies and oversized clothes constantly because of body dysmorphia. He always thinks he looks like shit.

This story is really sad though, I'm sure some of it is bodybuilders abusing caffeine. Cutting weight, dehydrating yourself and over exerting yourself constantly, and taking insane amounts of caffeine with preworkouts and energy drinks.
 
Adamant said:
Her heart gave out from being way too dehydrated. The whole time I was thinking it was gonna be because of roids.
No, her coach confirmed she was experimenting with drugs and her health was already in decline.
 
Adamant said:
Huh. I was looking at this:

www.nbcnews.com

Bodybuilder Jodi Vance dies at 20 after heart attack caused by severe dehydration, family says

The young bodybuilder's heart "stopped due to complications of severe dehydration," her family said, as she was in Ohio attending the Arnold Sports Festival.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com
Did you read it?


Justin Mihaly, who was Vance's coach, said she was taking two "extremely hazardous" substances to improve her physique, without his knowledge or her family's.

"Recently, her health had become quite concerning and now we know why, now we have the answers,"
 
RIP.

Pro Bodybuilding must have one of the worst mortality rates of any sport, when you factor in the number of people who actually compete. Most of it linked to the high levels of PED use, of course.
 
ShaggyDoyle said:


Seems like more and more bodybuilders are dropping like flies these days. What exactly is going on?
Unhinged steroid use, with both huge doses and experimental compounds, and lack of proper medical supervision.
Pick your favorite fitness influencer, and they are probably on bigger doses than prime Ronnie Coleman.
 
She doesn't look like a heavy steroid user and generally women in the bodybuilding world aren't falling dead from steroids, for a young healthy woman to develop a serious health issue from steroid usage you'd blatantly see the issues way before it becomes a health issue.

I'd go with diuretics and stimulates, she might have been using DNP as well......
 
italiamusica said:
It's far far more likely to be drug related than having to do with pre-workouts and coffee.
 
ShaggyDoyle said:


Seems like more and more bodybuilders are dropping like flies these days. What exactly is going on?
Im going to go out on a limb and say this is an article found by a third worlder who used Google translate and ai to create the article because that's a cross fit chick. Not a body builder. And she died in her room.

Where did u find such shitty are article that the author doesn't even know what body building and the difference between a room and stage. And why did you bring it here.

You get what I'm working towards right?
 
