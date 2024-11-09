DeSantis orders probe into reports of FEMA workers skipping homes with Trump signs Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday ordered an investigation into reports that workers with the Federal Emergency Management Agency workers are skipping the homes of President-elect Donald Trump’s supporters while surveying damage from Hurricane Milton.

Whistleblower: ‘It’s almost unbelievable to think that somebody in the federal government would think that’s okay’A federal disaster relief official ordered workers to bypass the homes of Donald Trump’s supporters as they surveyed damage caused by Hurricane Milton in Florida, according to internal correspondence obtained by The Daily Wire and confirmed by multiple federal employees.A FEMA supervisor told workers in a message to “avoid homes advertising Trump” as they canvassed Lake Placid, Florida to identify residents who could qualify for federal aid, internal messages viewed by The Daily Wire reveal. The supervisor, Marn’i Washington, relayed this message both verbally and in a group chat used by the relief team, multiple government employees told The Daily Wire.The government employees told The Daily Wire that at least 20 homes with Trump signs or flags were skipped from the end of October and into November due to the guidance, meaning they were not given the opportunity to qualify for FEMA assistance. Images shared with The Daily Wire show that houses were skipped over by the workers, who wrote in the government system messages such as: “Trump sign no entry per leadership.”DeSantis orders probe into reports of FEMA workers skipping homes with Trump signsFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday ordered an investigation into reports that workers with the Federal Emergency Management Agency are skipping the homes of President-elect Donald Trump’s supporters while surveying damage from Hurricane Milton.Mr. DeSantis wrote on X that he directed the state’s Division of Emergency Management to probe “the federal government’s targeted discrimination of Floridians who support Donald Trump.”“The blatant weaponization of government by partisan activists in the federal bureaucracy is yet another reason why the Biden-Harris administration is in its final days,” Mr. DeSantis wrote. “New leadership is on the way in DC, and I’m optimistic that these partisan bureaucrats will be fired.”This is disturbing that they would do something so evil and petty. The government hates most of the people in the country.