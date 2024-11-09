  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Crime FEMA official ordered relief workers in Florida not to help houses with Trump signs

Whistleblower: ‘It’s almost unbelievable to think that somebody in the federal government would think that’s okay’

A federal disaster relief official ordered workers to bypass the homes of Donald Trump’s supporters as they surveyed damage caused by Hurricane Milton in Florida, according to internal correspondence obtained by The Daily Wire and confirmed by multiple federal employees.

A FEMA supervisor told workers in a message to “avoid homes advertising Trump” as they canvassed Lake Placid, Florida to identify residents who could qualify for federal aid, internal messages viewed by The Daily Wire reveal. The supervisor, Marn’i Washington, relayed this message both verbally and in a group chat used by the relief team, multiple government employees told The Daily Wire.

The government employees told The Daily Wire that at least 20 homes with Trump signs or flags were skipped from the end of October and into November due to the guidance, meaning they were not given the opportunity to qualify for FEMA assistance. Images shared with The Daily Wire show that houses were skipped over by the workers, who wrote in the government system messages such as: “Trump sign no entry per leadership.”

DeSantis orders probe into reports of FEMA workers skipping homes with Trump signs

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday ordered an investigation into reports that workers with the Federal Emergency Management Agency workers are skipping the homes of President-elect Donald Trump’s supporters while surveying damage from Hurricane Milton.
DeSantis orders probe into reports of FEMA workers skipping homes with Trump signs

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday ordered an investigation into reports that workers with the Federal Emergency Management Agency are skipping the homes of President-elect Donald Trump’s supporters while surveying damage from Hurricane Milton.

Mr. DeSantis wrote on X that he directed the state’s Division of Emergency Management to probe “the federal government’s targeted discrimination of Floridians who support Donald Trump.”

“The blatant weaponization of government by partisan activists in the federal bureaucracy is yet another reason why the Biden-Harris administration is in its final days,” Mr. DeSantis wrote. “New leadership is on the way in DC, and I’m optimistic that these partisan bureaucrats will be fired.”

This is disturbing that they would do something so evil and petty. The government hates most of the people in the country.
 
Sounds like FEMA is damned if they do, damned if they don't with you guys, huh?

Crime - US meteorologists face death threats as hurricane conspiracies surge

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/oct/11/meteorologists-death-threats-hurricane-conspiracies-misinformation Meteorologists tracking the advance of Hurricane Milton have been targeted by a deluge of conspiracy theories...The extent of the misinformation, which has been stoked by Donald...
Meteorologists tracking the advance of Hurricane Milton have been targeted by a deluge of conspiracy theories...The extent of the misinformation, which has been stoked by Donald Trump and his followers, has been such that it has stymied the ability to help hurricane-hit communities, according to the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema)...

A wide range of misinformation has been spread as Helene and then Milton gathered pace in the Gulf of Mexico, such as claims spread by Trump that Fema had run out of cash for hurricane survivors because it has been given to illegal immigrants. Violent threats have also become common, with posts across TikTok, Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter), alleging that Fema workers should be beaten or “arrested or shot or hung on sight”.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
if true, all involved should face very serious consequences, as in long jail time and/or capital punishment

Edit: daily wire (they broke the story) is saying FEMA has confirmed it

Not that this is a better source but if true it should be a felony.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
if true, all involved should face very serious consequences, as in long jail time and/or capital punishment

Edit: daily wire (they broke the story) is saying FEMA has confirmed it

Jesus Christ they confirmed it, huh? That is disgusting. How the hell did that go on that long?
 
HOLA said:
Sounds like FEMA is damned if they do, damned if they don't with you guys, huh?

Crime - US meteorologists face death threats as hurricane conspiracies surge

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/oct/11/meteorologists-death-threats-hurricane-conspiracies-misinformation Meteorologists tracking the advance of Hurricane Milton have been targeted by a deluge of conspiracy theories...The extent of the misinformation, which has been stoked by Donald...
Meteorologists tracking the advance of Hurricane Milton have been targeted by a deluge of conspiracy theories...The extent of the misinformation, which has been stoked by Donald Trump and his followers, has been such that it has stymied the ability to help hurricane-hit communities, according to the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema)...

A wide range of misinformation has been spread as Helene and then Milton gathered pace in the Gulf of Mexico, such as claims spread by Trump that Fema had run out of cash for hurricane survivors because it has been given to illegal immigrants. Violent threats have also become common, with posts across TikTok, Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter), alleging that Fema workers should be beaten or “arrested or shot or hung on sight”.
If these threats are true you'd still have to determine who made them and avoid those houses.
 
FEMA has confirmed supervisor Marn’i Washington gave such instructions.

Scalise is launching an investigation.

FEMA says Washington has "been removed" and had no authority to give those orders.

“FEMA helps all survivors regardless of their political preference or affiliation and we are deeply disturbed by this employee’s actions,” the agency spokesperson told The Post Friday night.
IOW, it happened, but it looks like it was an employee going rogue, not a top-down implementation.
 
HOLA said:
Sounds like FEMA is damned if they do, damned if they don't with you guys, huh?

Crime - US meteorologists face death threats as hurricane conspiracies surge

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/oct/11/meteorologists-death-threats-hurricane-conspiracies-misinformation Meteorologists tracking the advance of Hurricane Milton have been targeted by a deluge of conspiracy theories...The extent of the misinformation, which has been stoked by Donald...
Meteorologists tracking the advance of Hurricane Milton have been targeted by a deluge of conspiracy theories...The extent of the misinformation, which has been stoked by Donald Trump and his followers, has been such that it has stymied the ability to help hurricane-hit communities, according to the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema)...

A wide range of misinformation has been spread as Helene and then Milton gathered pace in the Gulf of Mexico, such as claims spread by Trump that Fema had run out of cash for hurricane survivors because it has been given to illegal immigrants. Violent threats have also become common, with posts across TikTok, Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter), alleging that Fema workers should be beaten or “arrested or shot or hung on sight”.
So you're saying it was Trump's fault these houses got skipped? You are so seriously drunk on the kool-aid. You clearly think this was justified too. The cunt Marn'i Washington needs to be thrown in jail.

 
If that FEMA worker driving around with a Ferrari or Tesla we know what happened hopefully they are thrown in Prison.
 
