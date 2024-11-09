Cielo_
They deserve the firing squad.
Oh perfect timing on this article CNN.
What will you say if it turns out to be false?What will you say if it turns out to be true?
if true, all involved should face very serious consequences, as in long jail time and/or capital punishment
Edit: daily wire (they broke the story) is saying FEMA has confirmed it
if true, all involved should face very serious consequences, as in long jail time and/or capital punishment
Edit: daily wire (they broke the story) is saying FEMA has confirmed it
If these threats are true you'd still have to determine who made them and avoid those houses.Sounds like FEMA is damned if they do, damned if they don't with you guys, huh?
Crime - US meteorologists face death threats as hurricane conspiracies surgehttps://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/oct/11/meteorologists-death-threats-hurricane-conspiracies-misinformation Meteorologists tracking the advance of Hurricane Milton have been targeted by a deluge of conspiracy theories...The extent of the misinformation, which has been stoked by Donald...forums.sherdog.com
Meteorologists tracking the advance of Hurricane Milton have been targeted by a deluge of conspiracy theories...The extent of the misinformation, which has been stoked by Donald Trump and his followers, has been such that it has stymied the ability to help hurricane-hit communities, according to the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema)...
A wide range of misinformation has been spread as Helene and then Milton gathered pace in the Gulf of Mexico, such as claims spread by Trump that Fema had run out of cash for hurricane survivors because it has been given to illegal immigrants. Violent threats have also become common, with posts across TikTok, Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter), alleging that Fema workers should be beaten or “arrested or shot or hung on sight”.
Mike Pence?"somedoy in the federal government" should be hanged.
“FEMA helps all survivors regardless of their political preference or affiliation and we are deeply disturbed by this employee’s actions,” the agency spokesperson told The Post Friday night.
Nothing, I have yet to claim either and won’t be surprised either way.What will you say if it turns out to be false?
So you're saying it was Trump's fault these houses got skipped? You are so seriously drunk on the kool-aid. You clearly think this was justified too. The cunt Marn'i Washington needs to be thrown in jail.Sounds like FEMA is damned if they do, damned if they don't with you guys, huh?
