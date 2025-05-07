Feeling grateful

dentalplan
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Apr 16, 2025
- Messages
- 30
- Reaction score
- 19
I was watching Cobra kai and Johnny discovered the Internet and was having a good time watching fights on YouTube and I really related to him enjoying those videos.
It's just amazing how much content and entertainment is available now. I've been catching up on Fedor fights and watching that king of the streets and Pereira sparring and I have been enjoying the hell out of it the last few days. What a time to be alive.
I also learned from the Internet that Nick Diaz is on meth now and looks terrible. I hope he turns it around quick.
It's just amazing how much content and entertainment is available now. I've been catching up on Fedor fights and watching that king of the streets and Pereira sparring and I have been enjoying the hell out of it the last few days. What a time to be alive.
I also learned from the Internet that Nick Diaz is on meth now and looks terrible. I hope he turns it around quick.