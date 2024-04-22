Social Feeling down, want to get baked

Will likely delete this later

I go to Amsterdam maybe once every few weeks for normal life stuff. I don't smoke anyway but feel very stagnated as of late, need to do something different. Thinking of getting a hotel for the night cos since I live a few hours away by train I have to take it easy to get home.

Anyway, thoughts on what to do? Should I opt for the hotel or just rely on the pub crawl scene to sort this out? I have bought prerolled before and don't even know what to order. What makes one coffee shop unique from the other?
 
Whatever you decide to do, be safe doing it, Sherbro!
 
At worst, you will feel tired and/or panicky for a few hours, and then it is gone. No biggie.
 
I would normally frequent The Bulldog when I was out there. I don't really think one coffee shop is all that different from another though. If you don't smoke probably stick to 1 or 2 stars. 3 or 4 is going to probably be too potent for you. Really nothing wrong with having a smoke and beers, The Bulldog has both. Probably for the best to get a room for the night especially if you're not used to smoking.
 
Depends on what vibe you're feeling up. Chill night in a coffee shop getting lit, maybe some art/video games or something else relaxing? Or do you want a raucous night full of yelling, laughs, good stories and funny characters?
 
