Feed Izzy to Costa

TheMoa said:
I think his gas can't last 5 rounds...

That being said it would be actually a fun fight for Izzy at this point. Way better than him fighting strickland
Click to expand...
He lasted 5 vs Sean and his best round was 4.

He seemed to be in better shape now. The last fight was just 5 months after USADA was gone and now he had 1 more year to train under the new testing.

But I don't think he needs to last 5 rounds. Izzy isn't the same anymore. Seems like if someone is having sucess they are gonna finish the other.
 
Dustin Poirier in this bitch!

Praise be to the JBG disciple

<{JustBleed}>
 
Costa is going to have to pull the trigger and bully Izzy. If he stays on the outside trying to just counter like last time, he will suffer the sane fate. But if he lets his hands and kicks go… he can end anyone’s night
 
Koro_11 said:
Why, Izzy has lost 3 in a row, got finished in his last two, fighters aren’t stagnant and Costa has the momentum now, I think oddsmakers would have it very close if they fought next.
Click to expand...
Costa literally has one win over fighters that are currently in the UFC and hasn't finished a fight in over 7 years.
 
Ares Black said:
Yes. He's the most overrated fighter in UFC history.
Click to expand...
I don’t know if he has another performance like tonight. I’m gonna be back on that bandwagon, he looked good, and if we’re being honest, he looked off in his losses..

The Costa that beat Romero could compete with anyone in the division imo.
 
