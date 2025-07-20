Feed Izzy to Costa

I think his gas can't last 5 rounds...I think Costa gets that one back if this version of him shows up.
Why, Izzy has lost 3 in a row, got finished in his last two, fighters aren’t stagnant and Costa has the momentum now, I think oddsmakers would have it very close if they fought next.Lol… calm down. Kopylov is an impressive win but now you’re talking crazy
He lasted 5 vs Sean and his best round was 4.I think his gas can't last 5 rounds...
That being said it would be actually a fun fight for Izzy at this point. Way better than him fighting strickland
Yeah, I don’t know about that, you really think the best version of Costa is worse than Blahowich or Imavov?Any version of Adesanya destroys any version of Costa.
Yes. He's the most overrated fighter in UFC history.Yeah, I don’t know about that, you really think the best version of Costa is worse than Blahowich or Imavov?
I don’t know if he has another performance like tonight. I’m gonna be back on that bandwagon, he looked good, and if we’re being honest, he looked off in his losses..Yes. He's the most overrated fighter in UFC history.
He has looked off for like five years. Because he's not very good.I don’t know if he has another performance like tonight. I’m gonna be back on that bandwagon, he looked good, and if we’re being honest, he looked off in his losses..
That's debatableThe Costa that beat Romero
It's 2025.could compete with anyone in the division imo.