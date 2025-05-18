Feed Ian Garry to Morales

No one is going to have a long reign at WW anymore. Too many killers
 
Relax. Morales best wins are 38 year old fading gilbert burns, and washed Neil magny. He's feasting on aging fighters, which he should do as the much younger guy.

I like the match up, though. Let the young guys fight each other for once. There's not enough of that going on in the UFC lately.
 
Sure, but that same version of Burns took the current champ to the brink not long ago, and Morales just went through him like a hot knife through butter.

Ian has a few more ranked wins, but he can’t finish a fucken sandwich, I would pick Morales right now if they fought.
 
No, it was not the same version -- The version the champ faced wasn't recently kneed in the face and wasn't coming off of 3 losses at 38 years old. And styles also make fights.

Anyways, I like the match up. I'm just not as impressed yet by morales as some are just for knocking out a guy who couldn't even outstrike sean brady in his last fight.
 
OK, but even Brady he took to a decision. Burns is no slouch even if he’s lost a step, I’ve never seen anyone take him out with ease like that.
 
Damn WW actually just became the the most exciting division. Gone are the days of the technical wrestlers
 
Styles make fights. Of course the two grapplers (brady and burns) with basic striking were going to go to a decision. I guess I just think burns has fallen off more than you seem to think. Morales is very gifted though and has a great frame for the division. I just want to see him tested more and old burns and magny were never the guys to do it. Maybe Ian will. Personally I say throw him in there with Belal and if he wins, give him a TS.
 
Lol at "feed". If you haven't realized how good Garry is by now there's no hope for you to see it.

But anyway, Ian is basically the de facto #3 or #4 at WW right now if you put Kamaru and Leon behind him. His next fight needs to be against either Buckley or Brady for #1 contender behind Shavkat.
 
I am all for hype trains getting pushed into the lions den.
 
JDM got a title shot for losing to Hafez and getting dominated by a washed up Burns… let the young guys clear out the fluff like Edwards, Belal, Jdm , etc
 
He’s pretty good at avoiding the fight and edging out point karate decisions. He’s also pretty bad at finishing fights and winning decisively, which is a problem Morales doesn’t seem to have.
 
