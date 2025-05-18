Feed Ian Garry to Morales

Sure, but that same version of Burns took the current champ to the brink not long ago, and Morales just went through him like a hot knife through butter.Relax. Morales best wins are 38 year old fading gilbert burns, and washed Neil magny. He's feasting on aging fighters, as he should do as the much younger guy.
I like the match up, though. Let the young guys fight each other for once. There's not enough of that going on in the UFC lately.
Ian has a few more ranked wins, but hecan’t finish a fucken sandwich, I would pick Morales right now if they fought.
OK, but even Brady he took to a decision. Burns is no slouch even if he’s lost a step, I’ve never seen anyone take him out with ease like that.No, it was not the same version -- The version the champ faced wasn't kneed in the face and coming off of 3 losses at 38 years old. styles also make fights.
Anyways, I like the match up. I'm just not as impressed by morales as some are yet for knocking outa guy who couldn't even outstrike sean brady in his last fight.
OK, but even Brady he took to a decision. Burns is no slouch even if he’s lost a step, I’ve never seen anyone take him out with ease like that.
I am all for hype trains getting pushed into the lions den.Relax. Morales best wins are 38 year old fading gilbert burns, and washed Neil magny. He's feasting on aging fighters, which he should do as the much younger guy.
Islam going to ww is better than staying at lwNo one is going to have a long reign at WW anymore. Too many killers
He’s pretty good at avoiding the fight and edging out point karate decisions. He’s also pretty bad at finishing fights and winning decisively, which is a problem Morales doesn’t seem to have.Lol at "feed". If you haven't realized how good Garry is by now there's no hope for you to see it.
But anyway, Ian is basically the de facto #3 or #4 at WW right now if you put Kamaru and Leon behind him. His next fight needs to be against either Buckley or Brady for #1 contender behind Shavkat.