Feed Covington to Morales

Colby will not fighting again unless the UFC offers him another undeserved title shot.
 
Human Bass said:
It will be a fun fight that will get Colby closer to retirement. Win/win.
Click to expand...
I prefer Morales vs Machado-Garry. Burns was #8 so Morales will probably take that spot. Colby is #9, so I'd prefer to see Morales against Machado-Garry who is #6. If Morales can't fight up in the rankings then I'm ok with him beating up Colby while he waits for a higher ranked opponent.
 
I think Morales kinda bypassed Colby with his destruction of Burns. Burns vs. Colby is more reasonable to me. Colby will probably be in Newark in a few weeks, talking shit backstage to Merab or O'Malley after their fight.
 
Feed morales to colby

Man, only real losers say feed this fighter to that fighter. Pathetic loser
 
why waste a Morales fight on Colby? it doesn't move him up. Colby is beyond washed. Colby shouldn't even be in the UFC. don't reward him by giving him ANOTHER fight vs an actual contender.
 
Covington would never take that fight. He only wants low risk fights or big names past their prime.

Remember when Colby spotpicker was calling out Ian Garry lol… he dropped it all together and went silent once he realized Ian is actually good.
 
You think an undefeated fighter who just beat #8 should go backwards in the rankings to fight #9?

<JagsKiddingMe>
 
ThaiSexPills said:
Covington would never take that fight. He only wants low risk fights or big names past their prime.

Remember when Colby spotpicker was calling out Ian Garry lol… he dropped it all together and went silent once he realized Ian is actually good.
Click to expand...
Colby's last 2 fights were Leon and Buckley. Which of those 2 were "low risk" and "past their prime"?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Koro_11
Feed Ian Garry to Morales
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
907
Koro_11
Koro_11

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,995
Messages
57,315,715
Members
175,636
Latest member
whocares1993

Share this page

Back
Top