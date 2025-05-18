Feed Covington to Morales

Human Bass
It will be a fun fight that will get Colby closer to retirement. Win/win.
I prefer Morales vs Machado-Garry. Burns was #8 so Morales will probably take that spot. Colby is #9, so I'd prefer to see Morales against Machado-Garry who is #6. If Morales can't fight up in the rankings then I'm ok with him beating up Colby while he waits for a higher ranked opponent.
If Covington is shamelessly ducking Ian Garry, why do you think he would accept a fight with Morales?
Fair concern, but Im confident Morales can make it fun.
Colby's last 2 fights were Leon and Buckley. Which of those 2 were "low risk" and "past their prime"?
Remember when Colby spotpicker was calling out Ian Garry lol… he dropped it all together and went silent once he realized Ian is actually good.