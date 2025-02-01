  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Fedorgasm is my hero!!!!

@Fedorgasm is a BOSS!!!!


He helped me find the last copy of this bad boy that I elusively failed to get few years ago!

Screenshot_20250131_195235_Samsung Internet.jpg

Sadhu Satish Kumar is one of the GOAT yogis from Calcutta and has many unique and colorful techniques that you will not find in yoga studios.


Oh and @650lb Sumo turn that frown, The Oher Way Around!
 
Fedorgasm said:
Oh yeah I have a bunch of copies lying around.

Whenever I find another one I just buy it just to take it off the market.

Sorry they're not for sale though
Can you please check to see what it says. Does it cover drishti!?
 
is bro the guy Dhalsim is based off?
 
This site says they have it.

The Oriental Methods of Hypnotism by Sadhu Satish Kumar: Very Good Soft cover (1975) | Darby Jones

Soft cover - Castle Courses - 1975 - Condition: Very Good - Strong Very Good to better with light shelf edge wear and a couple tiny corner bumps. A couple tiny extreme edge tears. Type written text is clean and unmarked with off white to white pages. - The Oriental Methods of Hypnotism
www.abebooks.com
 
Thank you!

Dude I GOT IT!

Thank you so much again! I am going to make my yogic skills to the next level!

You have no idea how fast I went for it!!!!
hypnosis.PNG


In the yoga world, Satish Kumar is like the Miyamoto Musashi of yoga. Like dude is nothing like the yogis. Rarely seeks fame, never wants followers and he is not just your average yoga guru, he is The legendary Yoga Guru!
 
Hey that's what Mayberry is all about. Being an asshole but also solving each other's problems while we're at it.

qawe-asd.gif
 
