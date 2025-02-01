Fedorgasm is my hero!!!!

Ogata
@Fedorgasm is a BOSS!!!!
He helped me find the last copy of this bad boy that I elusively failed to get few years ago!
Sadhu Satish Kumar is one of the GOAT yogis from Calcutta and has many unique and colorful techniques that you will not find in yoga studios.
Oh and @650lb Sumo turn that frown, The Oher Way Around!
