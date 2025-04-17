Fedor was apparently mobbed up during UFC negotiations.

I absolutely believe this.

Societally, Russia is essentially one giant mafia state with the veneer of a country on it. It's so much more fucked up than I think people realize because we've all been so focused on the Ukraine/Russia war. It's a terrible place to live. Corrupt in every conceivable way.

Getting anything done over there requires greasing the right palms, whether they be government bureaucrats or mafia goons. It's 'the cost of doing business'.

I'm not suggesting that American combat sports are clean. The stories about the Fertittas are easy to find. But it's a whole different animal over there in Mother Russia. The line between organized crime and organized government doesn't exist for practical purposes.

Rogan might be embellishing for clicks here, but this is a VERY believable explanation for Fedor's visible absence from the UFC roster.

I'll bet that Dana tried offering some ridiculously paltry sum for Fedor (the kind of sum that Dana is used to offering fighters who have no leverage), and Fedor's team likely took one look at it and said "Are you out of your fucking mind?". It was probably offensive on its face.

www.mmamania.com

Midnight Mania! Fedor’s Confrontational Goons Forced Dana To Bolster Security

Fedor Emelianenko is one of the greatest Heavyweights in MMA history, but he never fought inside the UFC’s Octagon. Joe Rogan explains why ...
So basically you're just describing the United States in the first few paragraphs.

Might want to take your blinders off, bud.

So basically you're just describing the United States in the first few paragraphs.

Might want to take your blinders off, bud.

Don't get me started. I agree with you.

America is clearly on the path to becoming Russia 2.0.

Disappearing people to a fucking gulag in El Salvador with ZERO due process has enormous implications for EVERYONE whether they realize it or not.

Very dark days ahead in America.
 
Ah yes, unlike the UFC, which was literally made big by Vegas mafiosos lol.

That brain fried midget is about as good of a source as Chael.
 
