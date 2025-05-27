Cowboy Kurt Angle
https://talksport.com/boxing/323939...dium=sharebar_native&utm_campaign=sharebaramp
Horrible fight
But I remember rumours back in 2006 when PRIDE was going under that they were gonna have Mike box Cro Cop and Fedor in a exhibition Tyson even did a couple of media events for PRIDE in 06
