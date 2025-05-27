Rumored Fedor VS Mike Tyson boxing match in the works

Cowboy Kurt Angle said:
https://talksport.com/boxing/323939...dium=sharebar_native&utm_campaign=sharebaramp


Horrible fight


But I remember rumours back in 2006 when PRIDE was going under that they were gonna have Mike box Cro Cop and Fedor in a exhibition Tyson even did a couple of media events for PRIDE in 06
I lean towards Fedor. Fedor still has speed but his chin is shot one light tap and Fedor goes out, but on the other hand Mike Tyson is super slow, if Mike has a ounce of power left he could take it
 
Wtf...

I didn't have this on my mind at all. Completely outta nowhere.
 
Well, at least this will probably be a bit more real fight than that pure exhibition against Jake Paul. Fedor is always worth watching, win or lose.
 
After seeing Tyson on Netflix, why on earth would anyone have even a 1% interest???
 
Where?

In middle east I guess?
Thos boys sure love nostalgia.
 
