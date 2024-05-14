Fedor vs Kharitonov boxing match is now a possibility





"Fedor has no chance against me in boxing. What chances does he have? Zero. In MMA we would have a good brawl but in boxing? No chance. I'm a bigger puncher. I'm younger. Minus a flash knockout I don't see him having any chances against me. I'm the more experienced boxer."



Big words from Sergei. No chance is pretty disrespectful. He's acting like this is Fedor vs Ngannou.



To me it's a 50/50 fight. Sergei isn't a young a guy either. He's also ploddy and doesn't have the best movement. Fedors hands are faster and if Fedor swarmed him and overwhelmed him it wouldn't surprise me. If I had to bet on who would land first I'd def pick Fedor.



With that said Sergei would definitely gain an advantage as the fight would go on and eventually get the better of it. Either way it would be fun while it lasts.



Now here is where this fight might become a reality. Fedor has been training for a boxing fight and has been gunning for Mike Tyson. Now that the Tyson fight fell through due to Tyson signing to fight Jake Paul, Fedor will need another opponent and I think the Russian MMA/ Boxing promoters will try to make this fight happen.



Fedor doesn't like fighting Russians and neither does Sergei but after such words Fedor might just accept it as a friendly challenge. I know the Russian MMA promoters would love to make this fight. It would trend like crazy in the Russian combat sports scene and they could definitely make a big event out of it.