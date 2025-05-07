Fedor Vs Cro Cop was 20 years ago

Couple of months off, but still. Holy shit. I don't know where the time has gone.
 
Still the biggest fight for me. It was absolutely glorious. We were all so excited. But then Fedor won.
Two more years and Gonzaga's headkick ko shocker will be twenty..... Hot damn.
 
Why did you have to bring that up?
Sorry. My bad.... Cropcop made me think of it, and I remember telling so many people about Crocop before coming over, and I was made to eat some crow. Both fights feel like yesterday, but one is more imprinted in the mind.

Soooo. Time really does fly. Like a head kick out of the blue.
 
