Fedor Vs Cro Cop was 20 years ago

- Joined
- Apr 4, 2013
- Messages
- 1,966
- Reaction score
- 1,341
Couple of months off, but still. Holy shit. I don't know where the time has gone.
Why did you have to bring that up?Two more years and Gonzaga's headkick ko shocker will be twenty..... Hot damn.
Sorry. My bad.... Cropcop made me think of it, and I remember telling so many people about Crocop before coming over, and I was made to eat some crow. Both fights feel like yesterday, but one is more imprinted in the mind.Why did you have to bring that up?