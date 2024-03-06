Media Fedor shows how to stop degastani wrestling

Are we supposed to be impressed that Fedor beat some Dagestani can? Still the most overrated fighter ever.
 
Fedor had all the space to back up and can't do that in the cage. Not everyone is going to be able to have his judo background to land those throws. I would be shocked if people in sambo day could do this to dagestani wrestlers.
 
I would have loved to see Fedor fight Cain. Too bad it never happened. That would have been a great fight.
 
Eduard Vartanyan is the best dude at stopping that kind of wrestling style.
 
It does help being able to grab the back of the Gi haha
 
Screen_Shot_2016-08-17_at_10.48.11_AM.jpg
 
I don't even give a fuck about better.

Fedor has the dopest mma style of all time.
 
