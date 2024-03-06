You are probably a very fat and short man, since 2023 accounts don't fall into the 6'8" 265lb sherdogger stereotype.Are we supposed to be impressed that Fedor beat some Dagestani can? Still the most overrated fighter ever.
Fedor is short and fat, lolBeautifully done by The Last Emperor.
You are probably a very fat and short man, since 2023 accounts don't fall into the 6'8" 265lb sherdogger stereotype.
BanworthyAre we supposed to be impressed that Fedor beat some Dagestani can? Still the most overrated fighter ever.
yes, which is why that noob account probably hates him, seeing what a fellow short fatty can do athletically, while he on the otherhand, tests the structural integrity of bean bag chairs.Fedor is short and fat, lol
Yea, Fedor beat up some cans. but had a hell of a run:Are we supposed to be impressed that Fedor beat some Dagestani can? Still the most overrated fighter ever.
You're probably one of those tuf newbs who thinks that Big Nog was a great fighter. Slow, plodding and got destroyed by bobblehead Mir twice.Yea, Fedor beat up some cans. but had a hell of a run:
View attachment 1033133