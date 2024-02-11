Fedor Emelianenko or Jon Jones - Who has the most impressive win streak?

Who had the most impressive win streak?

Continuation to this thread.

Out of the GOATs - Which win streak is the most impressive?

Anderson Silva - 17 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the MW title 10x. George St. Pierre - 13 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the WW title 9x and also won the MW title. Fedor Emelianenko - 27 fight win streak, that included successfully defending...
The vote was so close in the other thread, that this needed a new thread to put them against each other 1 on 1.

Fedor Emelianenko - 27 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the HW title 5x.

Jon Jones - 19 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the LHW title 11x and also won the HW title.

Argument for Fedor Emelianenko to be your choice, he was small statured HW and fought in a weight class where you can easily lose to a KO. That's why a lot of LHW cut weight to fight at LHW to avoid fighting at HW.

Argument for Jon Jones to be your choice is he fought probably the most top 5 fighters in his long win streak. So he had higher more advanced competition.


Fedor's win streak wasnt just undefeated, he didnt lose a single round, not even if you cut Pride 10 min rounds in half.

Jones has 3 fights were many thought he should have lost the decision in his "undefeated" run, none of that in Fedor's run after Arona literally months into his career.
 
Fedor, jones fought on steroids against small washed up middleweights and should’ve lost 2 of his fights. Fedors streak was longer and it’s more impressive not to get caught at heavyweight during such a long streak
 
I thought Jones’ longest streak is only 13 Wins in a row?
 
fedor fought at a time when people were insanely juiced, and the mma “game plan” hadn’t been perfected as an art form. he fought top guys, and not-so-top guys, but he also fought dangerous fighters who weren’t known quantities. basically there was a lot of diversity in competition. he did it as an undersized hw, naturally. so it’s pretty impressive he lasted that long.

jones is pretty close. he’s basically undefeated. the earlier part of his run was packed with stars. he had physical gifts, but he knew how to use them. the only real knock against him is the roids. if you put jones in the game 10 years earlier, without jackson wink, and without roids, might have picked up a few losses. if he fought prime fedor under those circumstances, i wouldn’t be surprised to see fedor pull off a win via armbar or something like that.

so i’m giving the “impressive win streak” award to fedor. the top p4p award goes to jones.
 
It's really close, but I give the edge to Jones. He cleared out the division twice, didn't he? Cleaned out the old guard of former champs still relatively in their primes. Then beat all of his contemporaries.

But Fedor doing it for a decade can't be undersold either. Unfortunately, I didn't watch Pride back in the day. So Fedor's relevance kind of gets lost on me.
 
Fedor was smaller then most people he fought and never had the physical advantage, and he beat his opponents wherever they were strongest. If they were strikers, he would strike with them. If they were grapplers, he would grapple with them. And he fought at HW.


Jon has had a physical advantage over EVERY fighter he has fought + doping + eye pokes (so dirty the UFC made a rule specificly to stop him poking out peoples eyes).


You can't even compare the two.
 
Fedor did a lot of can crushing... but 100% took out a lot of very legit people.

Jones took down lot of "past their prime" fighters, but also had very legit top wins

By my comparison of top quality wins... I got Jones

4do1a3M.jpg
 
Jones easily (and yes, I was around in the time of Fedor's prime). Jones was fighting the absolute best of the best competition in a very stacked era and was doing so at an extremely young age so it's insane he stayed on top for that long.

Fedor beat a lot of quality opponents too but they were sandwiched between A LOT of filler opponents (not a hindsight view, they were squash matches at the time) so this is less impressive.

I do believe that Jones should have went up to HW much earlier and that all of his opponents post-DC were not title shot worthy (205 became a complete wasteland) but at his weight class at the time he was competing, he was still facing the best available competition. Fedor never even fought Barnett and missed out on the majority of the top UFC fighters of the era instead opting to compete in freak show fights in random promotions for years post-Pride.

As much as I love Fedor, I am not going to get blinded by gaudy stats like the number of "UFC HW champions Fedor beat" as if beating up Pedro Rizzo, Mark Coleman, and Randleman years after their heyday is some great feat and proof of his ability to compete against the current (at the time) top UFC fighters.

We saw countless Pride fighters lose when they transitioned over to the UFC and Fedor, despite having some incredibly embarrassing performances in his later years, seems to have held on to some of that "Pride Mystique" but this is people's hearts talking and not their brains.

Again, I love Fedor but in reality, Jones is the more accomplished fighter and IMO he would have easily won Prime vs Prime.(even though I'd 100% be going for Fedor)
 
It has to be fedor because he fought in HW division. Even the worst HW can one shot you if they touch the chin.
 
Oddmonster said:
Fedor was smaller then most people he fought and never had the physical advantage, and he beat his opponents wherever they were strongest. If they were strikers, he would strike with them. If they were grapplers, he would grapple with them. And he fought at HW.


Jon has had a physical advantage over EVERY fighter he has fought + doping + eye pokes (so dirty the UFC made a rule specificly to stop him poking out peoples eyes).


You can't even compare the two.
Click to expand...

Exactly, well said my friend. Fedor was a fucken anomaly beyond. Probably never see a fighter like him again.
 
