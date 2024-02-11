Fedor Emelianenko or Jon Jones - Who has the most impressive win streak?

MXZT
Continuation to this thread.
The vote was so close in the other thread, that this needed a new thread to put them against each other 1 on 1.
Fedor Emelianenko - 27 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the HW title 5x.
Jon Jones - 19 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the LHW title 11x and also won the HW title.
Argument for Fedor Emelianenko to be your choice, he was small statured HW and fought in a weight class where you can easily lose to a KO. That's why a lot of LHW cut weight to fight at LHW to avoid fighting at HW.
Argument for Jon Jones to be your choice is he fought probably the most top 5 fighters in his long win streak. So he had higher more advanced competition.
Please Vote, Thank You.
