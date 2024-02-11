Fedor Emelianenko or Jon Jones - Who has the most impressive win streak?

Jones easily (and yes, I was around in the time of Fedor's prime). Jones was fighting the absolute best of the best competition in a very stacked era and was doing so at an extremely young age so it's insane he stayed on top for that long.



Fedor beat a lot of quality opponents too but they were sandwiched between A LOT of filler opponents (not a hindsight view, they were squash matches at the time) so this is less impressive.



I do believe that Jones should have went up to HW much earlier and that all of his opponents post-DC were not title shot worthy (205 became a complete wasteland) but at his weight class at the time he was competing, he was still facing the best available competition. Fedor never even fought Barnett and missed out on the majority of the top UFC fighters of the era instead opting to compete in freak show fights in random promotions for years post-Pride.



As much as I love Fedor, I am not going to get blinded by gaudy stats like the number of "UFC HW champions Fedor beat" as if beating up Pedro Rizzo, Mark Coleman, and Randleman years after their heyday is some great feat and proof of his ability to compete against the current (at the time) top UFC fighters.



We saw countless Pride fighters lose when they transitioned over to the UFC and Fedor, despite having some incredibly embarrassing performances in his later years, seems to have held on to some of that "Pride Mystique" but this is people's hearts talking and not their brains.



Again, I love Fedor but in reality, Jones is the more accomplished fighter and IMO he would have easily won Prime vs Prime.(even though I'd 100% be going for Fedor)