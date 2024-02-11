Fedor Emelianenko or Jon Jones - Who had the most impressive win streak?

Who had the most impressive win streak?

MXZT

MXZT

Continuation to this thread.

forums.sherdog.com

Out of the GOATs - Which win streak is the most impressive?

Anderson Silva - 17 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the MW title 10x. George St. Pierre - 13 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the WW title 9x and also won the MW title. Fedor Emelianenko - 27 fight win streak, that included successfully defending...
forums.sherdog.com


The vote was so close in the other thread, that this needed a new thread to put them against each other 1 on 1.

Fedor Emelianenko - 27 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the HW title 5x.

Jon Jones - 19 fight win streak, that included successfully defending the LHW title 11x and also won the HW title.

Argument for Fedor Emelianenko to be your choice, he was small statured HW and fought in a weight class where you can easily lose to a KO. That's why a lot of LHW cut weight to fight at LHW to avoid fighting at HW.

Argument for Jon Jones to be your choice is he fought probably the most top 5 fighters in his long win streak. So he had higher more advanced competition.


licensed-image


jul-12-2023-los-angeles-ca-usa-jon-jones-arrives.jpg


Please Vote, Thank You.

Fedor's win streak wasnt just undefeated, he didnt lose a single round, not even if you cut Pride 10 min rounds in half.

Jones has 3 fights were many thought he should have lost the decision in his "undefeated" run, none of that in Fedor's run after Arona literally months into his career.
 
Both guys here and all the guys on the previous poll had a huge impact on my enjoyment of the game and accomplished some incredible work. Nothing but luv.
 
Idgf. I cherish Pride moments far more than the 2011-2017 UFC era dominated by Jones.
 
Fedor, jones fought on steroids against small washed up middleweights and should’ve lost 2 of his fights. Fedors streak was longer and it’s more impressive not to get caught at heavyweight during such a long streak
 
fedor+massacres+nog+from+guard+gif.gif

Fedor
It's hard to take Jone's resume seriously because of the constant cheating. Even if we ignore his cheating Fedor has the better resume, beat the better guys while undersized, and had no close fights that came down to the judges.
 
Latest posts

