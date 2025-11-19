Fedor Emelianenko Lauds Islam Makhachev’s Welterweight Title Win

Kung Fu Kowboy

Kung Fu Kowboy

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
134,489
Reaction score
272,215
81741933007-91-254353.jpeg

Islam Makhachev’s UFC 322 title win earned praise from one of the greatest fighters of all time.

Makhachev vacated his lightweight title after four defenses to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title. Maddalena had won the belt in a massive upset against Belal Muhammad this past May. Makhachev (28-1) was riding a 15-fight winning streak and Maddalena (18-3) was on an 18-fight winning streak when they met at UFC 322 last Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Makhachev dominated Maddalena on the ground for five rounds to earn a dominant unanimous decision win.


Fedor Emelianenko was impressed by Makhachev’s ability to nullify any threat from Maddalena. Emelianenko felt like the Australian didn’t want to be inside the Octagon with Makhachev. “The Last Emperor” credits Makhachev for making Maddalena look completely helpless.

'He Had Nothing to Offer'​


“What I really liked was that Islam made it look like his opponent didn’t even want to fight,” Emelianenko said in a recent interview (via Red Corner MMA). “He had nothing to offer. Islam was in full control. It felt like his opponent was helpless in those positions Islam created. It really looked like he didn’t want to fight. Well, he just wasn’t able to and had no will. And of course, all credit to Islam for that.”

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Fedor Emelianenko Lauds Islam Makhachev’s Welterweight Title Win

Islam Makhachev’s UFC 322 title win earned praise from one of the greatest fighters of all time.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh @Slapjit
 
Fedor allegedly also said “Islam is reaching the age he performed like me in Strikeforce but don’t get ahead of self”. Fedora the Explorer
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
81741933007-91-254353.jpeg

Islam Makhachev’s UFC 322 title win earned praise from one of the greatest fighters of all time.

Makhachev vacated his lightweight title after four defenses to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title. Maddalena had won the belt in a massive upset against Belal Muhammad this past May. Makhachev (28-1) was riding a 15-fight winning streak and Maddalena (18-3) was on an 18-fight winning streak when they met at UFC 322 last Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Makhachev dominated Maddalena on the ground for five rounds to earn a dominant unanimous decision win.


Fedor Emelianenko was impressed by Makhachev’s ability to nullify any threat from Maddalena. Emelianenko felt like the Australian didn’t want to be inside the Octagon with Makhachev. “The Last Emperor” credits Makhachev for making Maddalena look completely helpless.

'He Had Nothing to Offer'​


“What I really liked was that Islam made it look like his opponent didn’t even want to fight,” Emelianenko said in a recent interview (via Red Corner MMA). “He had nothing to offer. Islam was in full control. It felt like his opponent was helpless in those positions Islam created. It really looked like he didn’t want to fight. Well, he just wasn’t able to and had no will. And of course, all credit to Islam for that.”

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Fedor Emelianenko Lauds Islam Makhachev’s Welterweight Title Win

Islam Makhachev’s UFC 322 title win earned praise from one of the greatest fighters of all time.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh @Slapjit
Click to expand...


It is indeed high praise. Even GSP respects the sweater of Fedor

GIF-20250226-151315-930.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kung Fu Kowboy
Arman Tsarukyan: Topuria Tougher Matchup for Makhachev Than Della Maddalena
Replies
5
Views
337
Neck&Neck
Neck&Neck
Kung Fu Kowboy
Islam Makhachev Praises Jack Della Maddalena’s Composure Ahead of UFC 322
Replies
10
Views
501
MMACro
MMACro
Kung Fu Kowboy
Jack Della Maddalena Doesn’t Think He’ll Have Size Advantage Over Islam Makhachev
Replies
12
Views
541
Karate Kid
Karate Kid
Kung Fu Kowboy
Dustin Poirier Shares Prediction for Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev
Replies
9
Views
531
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
Kung Fu Kowboy
Ilia Topuria Has Training Advice for Makhachev, Della Maddalena After UFC 322
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
nonoob
nonoob

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,001
Messages
58,475,874
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top