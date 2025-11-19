Fedor Emelianenko Lauds Islam Makhachev’s Welterweight Title Win

Kung Fu Kowboy
Makhachev vacated his lightweight title after four defenses to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title. Maddalena had won the belt in a massive upset against Belal Muhammad this past May. Makhachev (28-1) was riding a 15-fight winning streak and Maddalena (18-3) was on an 18-fight winning streak when they met at UFC 322 last Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Makhachev dominated Maddalena on the ground for five rounds to earn a dominant unanimous decision win.
Fedor Emelianenko was impressed by Makhachev’s ability to nullify any threat from Maddalena. Emelianenko felt like the Australian didn’t want to be inside the Octagon with Makhachev. “The Last Emperor” credits Makhachev for making Maddalena look completely helpless.
'He Had Nothing to Offer'
“What I really liked was that Islam made it look like his opponent didn’t even want to fight,” Emelianenko said in a recent interview (via Red Corner MMA). “He had nothing to offer. Islam was in full control. It felt like his opponent was helpless in those positions Islam created. It really looked like he didn’t want to fight. Well, he just wasn’t able to and had no will. And of course, all credit to Islam for that.”
