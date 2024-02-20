Media Fedor Emelianenko expresses interest in fighting Francis Ngannou

I love me Fedor, and been defending him against countless Zuffa zombies for a decade plus, but man this is CTE talking. The guy's chin isn't even paper at this point, I don't know what to call it.
 
Sure. It's not like Francis is some lightening fast HW. Fedor would still be the faster of the 2, but Francis is obviously way bigger with a way better chin.
 
If I'm PFL i would be jumping all over this.
 
No way this would ever get booked. Ngannou isn't some Tim Sylvia you can blitz your way out. Ngannou is pretty quick for a guy his size which adds to his power. Even in his prime I don't think Fedor would stand a chance. Props for remaining fearless even today as a legend.
 
At the end he was saying:

“Maybe it’s… Not overconfidence, but It’d be interesting to fight him. It’s not that [I’m fearless for wanting to fight him], if a fighter goes in the ring and his hamstrings are shaking, that’s not an established fighter. I’m a fighter still.”
“Yes, I still have my form.”
“I still have the interest [in fighting].”

This would be literally the last fight I would ever want to see without the use of a time machine Mortal Kombat prime v prime scenario.
 
Pride Era Fedor had power and Speed that beats Ngannou, current Fedor gets knocked out under a minute. MMA rules same thing especially after watching Ngannou's cuddling ground game against Gane.
 
Francis would pee his goddamn pants at the mere sight of the GOAT.
 
Boxing guys like Ngannou or Derrick Lewis isn't advisable for him at this point

{<BJPeen}
 
Tweak896 said:
No way this would ever get booked. Ngannou isn't some Tim Sylvia you can blitz your way out. Ngannou is pretty quick for a guy his size which adds to his power. Even in his prime I don't think Fedor would stand a chance. Props for remaining fearless even today as a legend.
Click to expand...
Fedor in his prime would certainly stand a legit chance vs Nganou and any man who ever walked the Earth.
Very fast and heavy handed 235lbs with slick boxing and grapplng tricks of course stands a chance. 33 fights undefeated run at HW and not like he fought in the dark ages.
Nganou should be favoured vs anyone though imo
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,978
Messages
55,113,840
Members
174,615
Latest member
Subline

Share this page

Back
Top