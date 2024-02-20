Sure. It's not like Francis is some lightening fast HW. Fedor would still be the faster of the 2, but Francis is obviously way bigger with a way better chin.
Fedor in his prime would certainly stand a legit chance vs Nganou and any man who ever walked the Earth.No way this would ever get booked. Ngannou isn't some Tim Sylvia you can blitz your way out. Ngannou is pretty quick for a guy his size which adds to his power. Even in his prime I don't think Fedor would stand a chance. Props for remaining fearless even today as a legend.