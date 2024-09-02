BoxerMaurits
If they get medically cleared let them bang bro
Haters are still going to claim that they were old, but we all know that age is just a number, just like sex, race, IQ , or height.If Fedor wins this he could then go on to challenge Jake Paul in the boxing ring. If Jake Paul is able to beat both Mike Tyson and Fedor then you can no longer deny he is the greatest fighter of all time
Love that video- AA is on the ground asleep and Fedor is still swinging away, lol