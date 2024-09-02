Rumored Fedor Emelianeko vs Andrei Arlovski 2 in the works

Who would win this fight?

I really hate the idea of Fedor boxing. His chin was really bad towards the end of his run and you are going to do a sport where you ONLY get hit in the head? I'm sure the competitive desire is still there for him but I wish he could find a different outlet like competitive Sambo.
 
If Fedor wins this he could then go on to challenge Jake Paul in the boxing ring. If Jake Paul is able to beat both Mike Tyson and Fedor then you can no longer deny he is the greatest fighter of all time
 
If Fedor wins this he could then go on to challenge Jake Paul in the boxing ring. If Jake Paul is able to beat both Mike Tyson and Fedor then you can no longer deny he is the greatest fighter of all time
Haters are still going to claim that they were old, but we all know that age is just a number, just like sex, race, IQ , or height.
 
For old times sake, I'd watch it for sure. Two old school legends.
 
Fedor should stay retired, sure he still has great hand speed, he dropped Tim Johnson and Rampage so fast in his more recent fights, his hand speed is crazy for HW, but just call it a day, no need to fight and he has nothing to prove, he is a legend and one of the best ever.
 
Arvloski very much wins at this point. His chin is still pretty good where as Fedor's is shot.
 
Nostalgic af fight but both are completely shot. No telling who wins. Arvloski will try to make it boring. Fedor will bring it at least.
 
