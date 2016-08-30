Fedor ducking Alistair Overeem debunked with nothing but cold hard facts

Fact #1: Scott Coker wanted to build the Fedor vs. Overeem fight up.

http://fiveouncesofpain.com/2009/08/04/scott-coker-on-fedor-vs-overeem-lets-build-that-fight-up/

Fact #2: When Fedor fought Rogers, Overeem had not defended his belt in 2 years and was unranked :

Fact #3: Scott Coker said the winner of Fedor-Rogers fighting the winner of Werdum-Silva “would make sense”:

http://www.sherdog.com/news/news/Strikeforce-Heavyweight-Winners-May-Meet-Next-20737

he’d rather fight Werdum

Fact #4: Fedor was scheduled to fight top ranked Fabricio Werdum before Overeem became top 10:

Fact #5: Fedor calls out Overeem BEFORE Overeem announced his decision to compete in the K-1 tournament:

Fact #6 :Overeem says "no" to Fedor fight and announces he has decided to compete at K-1 instead:

decision was made because nothing was certain and Strikeforce and M-1 didn't act fast enough when I made my decision to start K-1 training.

http://www.mmafighting.com/2010/08/25/alistair-overeem-not-interested-in-fedor-fight-decides-to-fight

Fact #7: Overeem claims it was Fedor who declined to fight him (in contradiction of his previous statement):

Fedor declined to fight me for the second time. At that point, I decided to compete in the K-1 GP because there were no fights for me in Strikeforce and, yeah, basically did that.

Fact #8: Fedor entered a tournament in which Overeem would be competing:

Fact #9: Drug tests were demanded not just for Overeem, but Barnett and Bigfoot as well. M-1 cites Affliction disaster as the reason:

Josh Barnett and Antonio Silva

Our organization paid a heavy price after the cancellation of the fight between Josh Barnett and Fedor. We did a lot of promotion for this fight, which in the end did not take place

That’s why as a promoter and manager, I don’t want this to happen ever again

http://www.lowkickmma.com/UFC/m-1-global-ask-for-strict-drug-testing-policy-in-strikeforce-heavyweight-gp-fedor-says-hes-fully-concentrated-on-silva-11567/

Fact #10: Overeem fails a drug test in the UFC. Blames "anti-inflammatory medication mixed with testosterone".

Overeem's Strikeforce reign:-Won the inaugural Strikeforce Heavyweight Championship on November 16 2007.-First title defense was on May 15 2010Rankings when Fedor fought Rogers:Despite Coker’s words, Overeem maintains Fedor declined to fight him and chose Werdum instead:Fedor vs. Werdum announcement:Rankings at the time. Overeem is nowhere to be seen:Despite Overeem saying Strikeforce and M-1 didn't act fast, it took Fedor less than one month and a half to say he wanted to fight Overeem from the time it was announced Werdum was injured. It is not uncommon for UFC fighters to remain over 2 months without being scheduled.Fedor's manager had previously called Overeem a "steroid bully", something that was seen by some people as nothing but an excuse not to fight Overeem.