Warren on Monday revealed to talkSPORT's Michael Benson that his middleweight charge Hamzah Sheeraz will challenge for a version of the world middleweight title on the Feb. 22 event.Sheeraz is the mandatory challenger for unified champion Janibek Alimkhanuly with a Nov. 4 purse bid looming, although the camps did request a seven-day extension at the WBO convention last week. The British middleweight is also the No. 1 contender for WBC king Carlos Adames, and he is rated No. 6 for WBA titlist Erislandy Lara. Any of these fights could be possible for Feb. 22.Dubois will still defend his IBF championship on the Feb. 22 show in Riyadh against a different opponent. "There's a couple of opportunities," Warren said. "A quite interesting one came up late last week, and we're looking at and considering that, and we'll make a decision fairly soon."Warren represents at least two other fighters in the heavyweight division that would represent compelling opponents for Dubois: Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker.