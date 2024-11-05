News Feb.22nd Riyadh - Dubois vs Parker / Vergil vs Boots

Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua 2, Matchroom vs. Queensberry no longer expected for Feb. 22 Riyadh show

Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua 2 and a second edition of the Matchroom vs. Queensberry 5 vs. 5 are no longer planned for the Feb. 22 "Riyadh Season" card.
No 5 vs 5 Matchroom vs Queensberry

No Joshua vs Dubois

Seems like No Dubois vs Fabio


*Dubois vs Parker and Maybe Zhang are the realistic opponents (all work for Warren)

*Hamzah Sheeraz will challenge for a version of the world middleweight title on the Feb. 22 event. (Janibek-Adames)
 
Warren on Monday revealed to talkSPORT's Michael Benson that his middleweight charge Hamzah Sheeraz will challenge for a version of the world middleweight title on the Feb. 22 event.

Sheeraz is the mandatory challenger for unified champion Janibek Alimkhanuly with a Nov. 4 purse bid looming, although the camps did request a seven-day extension at the WBO convention last week. The British middleweight is also the No. 1 contender for WBC king Carlos Adames, and he is rated No. 6 for WBA titlist Erislandy Lara. Any of these fights could be possible for Feb. 22.


Dubois will still defend his IBF championship on the Feb. 22 show in Riyadh against a different opponent. "There's a couple of opportunities," Warren said. "A quite interesting one came up late last week, and we're looking at and considering that, and we'll make a decision fairly soon."

Warren represents at least two other fighters in the heavyweight division that would represent compelling opponents for Dubois: Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker.
 
i would keep Dubios well away from Zhang, he is hittable and Zhang can really punch, i guess we need to figure out whether DDD has a punch resistance issue at some point, he has been stopped twice by shots that werent great and has taken some big shots, so it could be more of a cumulative thing

i'd really like to see Parker get the shot, he has deserved it, lets hope it happens and it would be a solid win if he can get past Parker who seems very durable and recently a bit crafty
 
Yeah I’m thinking the same. Zhang is a tough stylistic matchup for Dubois but it would be a great fight. Kabayal or Parker are the 2 guys most deserving . surely Parker gets his shot if wardley is a no go.
 
Dubois hits really hard and Parker has a great chin so I definitely would like to see this.
 
It should be Parker. He's a top 5 heavyweight now on the back of those two victories over Wilder and Zhang.
He's a lot quicker than Dubois and has a sturdy chin. Gonna be a good fight
 
