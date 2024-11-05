i would keep Dubios well away from Zhang, he is hittable and Zhang can really punch, i guess we need to figure out whether DDD has a punch resistance issue at some point, he has been stopped twice by shots that werent great and has taken some big shots, so it could be more of a cumulative thing



i'd really like to see Parker get the shot, he has deserved it, lets hope it happens and it would be a solid win if he can get past Parker who seems very durable and recently a bit crafty