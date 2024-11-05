News Feb.22nd Riyadh - Dubois Headlines

sports.yahoo.com

Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua 2, Matchroom vs. Queensberry no longer expected for Feb. 22 Riyadh show

Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua 2 and a second edition of the Matchroom vs. Queensberry 5 vs. 5 are no longer planned for the Feb. 22 "Riyadh Season" card.
sports.yahoo.com sports.yahoo.com

No 5 vs 5 Matchroom vs Queensberry

No Joshua vs Dubois

Seems like No Dubois vs Fabio


*Dubois vs Parker and Maybe Zhang are the realistic opponents (all work for Warren)

*Hamzah Sheeraz will challenge for a version of the world middleweight title on the Feb. 22 event. (Janibek-Adames)
 
